Disney Dreamlight Valley: Here’s What Every Character Unlocks For You | Friendship Guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley is packed with lovable Disney characters to make friends with. And these characters don’t just sit around looking cool — they’ll give you things. Moana will fish and give you the extras. Wall-E works on his little garden. Remy opens a kitchen for teaching cooking recipes. All the characters give you something, and if you want to unlock specific new areas or access certain features earlier, we’re breaking down the complete list of character unlocks. Some characters even unlock new characters.

There’s no reason not to do everything in Disney Dreamlight Valley — and you’re free to do it, as long as you have enough energy and don’t mind grinding a little. The more friends you make, the more stuff you’ll get in the Valley. Certain characters will even unlock bonus stalls to buy the materials you need for daily jobs. Leveling up friendship is the name of the game, and this is why you’ll want to do it for each character.

More Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

All Royal Tool Locations | All Recipes & Cooking Combos | Second Floor & Storage Upgrade Guide | Fast Travel Guide | How To Feed All Animals | How To Grind For Coins | Ratatouille Recipe | Mystical Cave Puzzle Solutions

Character Unlocks | Realm Guide

By completing Friendship Quests and inviting characters to your Valley, you’ll unlock special bonuses — this includes new characters or services you didn’t have before. If you can’t decide which realm to visit first, this quick list should give you an idea. Here’s what every character unlocks for you.

Moana : Moana Realm – Inviting her unlocks the ability to repair the boat on Dazzle Beach. Moana will also fish — visit to get free fish! Once you have the ability to repair the boat in Dazzle Beach, fix it with Goofy to unlock Ariel . Completing Friendship Quests for Maui will unlock the Coral Pickaxe upgrade.

: Moana Realm – Inviting her unlocks the ability to repair the boat on Dazzle Beach. Moana will also fish — visit to get free fish!

Wall-E: Wall-E Realm – Inviting repairs the old garden in Peaceful Meadows. Wall-E will take care of the garden and grow natural crops for you.

Kristoff : Frozen Realm – Invite and complete Friendship Quests for Kristoff to unlock a stall in the Forest of Valor where you can buy construction materials. Complete quests for Kristoff to eventually unlock Donald Duck . Inviting Elsa from the Frozen Realm will allow you to unlock the Ice Pickaxe upgrade.

: Frozen Realm – Invite and complete Friendship Quests for Kristoff to unlock a stall in the Forest of Valor where you can buy construction materials.

Remy : Ratatouille Realm – Brining Remy to the valley repairs and re-opens Chez Remy in the Plaza. Complete Friendship Quests for Remy to unlock new recipes and exclusive cooking ingredients for purchase.

: Ratatouille Realm – Brining Remy to the valley repairs and re-opens in the Plaza.

Ursula: Complete Friendship Quests for Ursula to unlock Prince Eric. He is unlocked at Friendship Level 10 with Ursula.

Mickey Mouse: Complete Friendship Quests for Mickey to unlock Minnie Mouse.

That’s all the most important unlocks we’ve found so far in Dreamlight Valley. There’s surely more — we’ll update this article with anything else we find.