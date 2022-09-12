Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Drops New Trailer

Ahead of its upcoming release, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway has now given fans a first look at its actual gameplay. The high-speed sequel is set to be released on October 7 and will feature a huge roster of characters from the Nickelodeon universe.

With the game gearing up for launch, the new gameplay trailer gives players a bit more of a look at what to expect from the slime speedway. As previously reported, it looks like there’ll be a number of new vehicles heading into the game. Boats and bikes will be joining the lineup of more classic karts.

The footage in the video does echo that of some leaked images that were spotted online last month. It was suggested that anti-gravity mechanics would play a part in the racing in Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway, which certainly looks like it could be the case with all the high-flying, slime-busting action taking place in the trailer. You can check it out for yourself right here to get a feel for what’s coming up in Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway.

The footage also gives players a bit more of an idea of the number of different available vehicles. Rocket-powered trucks, ships, and even an actual flying pig all feature in the clip as karting options. Some of the karts also feature character-themed customizations, such as “Turtle Blimp” exhaust pipes, “constructed by Donatello” which look set to give a turbo boost to speed and propulsion. Speaking of Donatello, he’s just one of the legendary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles who will join the lineup alongside over 40 further playable characters.

Joining the roster will be legendary characters from classic Nickelodeon series’ such as longstanding icon SpongeBob SquarePants, alongside his friends Patrick and Sandy. Arnold and Helga from Hey Arnold! will also be making an appearance, as well as Garfield, Odie, Jimmy Neutron, and many more. Interestingly, each character will also be fully voiced, so Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway will be an evolution from previous games in the series in that regard.

The titular Slime Speedways are also featured in the chaotic and colorful footage, which showcases a few of the game’s 36 different racetracks. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway looks like it’ll be a hit for all the family, as the game will make use of both local split-screen co-op play and online multiplayer. Those eager to get stuck into the speeding, slime-based action can do so early next month, although we may get to see a bit more gameplay footage ahead of its release in the coming weeks. Watch this space.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway launches on October 7. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

