Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 To Feature Anti-Gravity, Bikes And Boats

According to some images circulating online, the upcoming kart racing game Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway will be bringing some new vehicles into the action. The game is the second sequel to the original Nickelodeon Kart Racers from 2018 and looks set to give players new ways to outwit and escape their opponents across the slime-coated racetracks and waterways.

In the images, shared on Twitter earlier by user Rabbidscool, players can see screenshots of what looks to be some in-game footage from Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway. They detail some of the new bikes, karts and boats that players will be able to make use of. In addition, it seems as though anti-gravity racing will be a feature in the action, as one image shows a racer powering through some gelatinous purple slime whilst seemingly upside down. Of course, the authenticity of these images hasn’t been confirmed in any kind of official capacity, so it’s worth taking with a pinch of salt. However, if you wanted to have a look for yourself, you can check out PhantomBarb’s tweet from earlier today.

Rabbidscool also shared the content over on Reddit, where they also claimed that characters Rocko, Jimmy Neutron and Od Kie are apparently also confirmed to be featured in the game. However, this could just be speculative at this point, what with no official word yet on the game’s roster. According to the game’s Fandom site, however, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway will feature over 40 fully-voiced playable characters, and Odie and Jimmy Neutron are listed among them. Not Rocko though, so we’ll have to wait and see. There are some classic Nickelodeon favourites for players to get behind the wheel with though, including notable members of the Rugrats, SpongeBob SquarePants, Garfield and all four of the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to name a few.

The game will also include up to 90 unlockable crew characters and 36 different tracks to race on, presumably in your new bike or boat too. Fans of co-op gameplay will have plenty to enjoy when Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway launches later this year, as the game will make use of both local split-screen co-op play and online multiplayer. While we’re still waiting for an official release trailer, fans can console themselves with the fact the game won’t be too much longer to wait for, as it’s pencilled in for an early October release. Hopefully, we’ll get a look at it during one of the upcoming games showcases, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway launches on October 7. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

