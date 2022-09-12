CDPR Boss Suggests The Witcher 4 Will Kick Off A New Trilogy

You can never have too much of a good thing, as the old saying goes. That’s certainly the attitude of many of us in the gaming community when it comes to the world of The Witcher. CD Projekt RED are clearly of the same mind and while the majority of its team is currently knee-deep in the ongoing development and expansion of their Cyberpunk 2077 IP, they’re also very hard at work on The Witcher 4.

We haven’t heard too much about the state of the new Witcher title since it was announced back in May. We know that the game has completed its “research phase,” which clearly means it’s all still very early days for The Witcher 4, as it’s currently known. However, CD Projekt RED has recently released its first half of 2022 financial earnings results and as such, also released some tidbits of information on the present and the future of The Witcher 4.

The latest earnings call that accompanied the report featured some interesting commentary from the studio’s President and Co-CEO Adam Kiciński. Along with clarifying the current state of the game’s development, he also suggested that a whole new three-game saga could be on the way for the beloved IP.

“We are in pre-production, so this is the first phase of development,” Kiciński explains of The Witcher 4‘s current status. “As for now, we are where we should be,” he continues, “and the game is being developed on Unreal Engine, as we said.” Most interestingly, Kiciński elaborated somewhat on the potential future of The Witcher 4, stating that “we said that there will be a new saga, but of course now we are pre-producing the first game of this saga.” He then clarifies further, adding “we have in mind more than one (game). So the first saga, there were three games, so now we are thinking about more than one game, but we are in pre-production of the first game from the second Witcher saga.”

This is potentially a very exciting development and certainly seems to suggest that The Witcher 4 will actually be the first part of a brand new trilogy. Of course, game development cycles being as long as they tend to be it may be a long while before a completely new trilogy is with us. However, for fans of The Witcher universe, the news of more content from The Continent can only be a positive thing to look forward to.

While we don’t yet know much else about the upcoming Witcher 4 saga, it’s fairly safe to assume that the saga ahead will feature a new protagonist. Whether it’ll be Geralt of Rivia’s child surprise Ciri, or an entirely new character remains to be seen. Whatever the future holds for this beloved series, it certainly looks bright and exciting.

