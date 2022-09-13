State Of Play Reveals Expansive New God Of War Ragnarok Gameplay

The long-awaited PlayStation State Of Play has just concluded on an incredibly high note with PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio showing off new gameplay from the hottest upcoming game of the year, God of War: Ragnarok.

“Set out on an epic and unflinching journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go,” the description accompanying the trailer reads, “Witness the changing dynamic of their relationship as they prepare for war; Atreus hungers for knowledge to help him grasp the prophecy of “Loki”, as Kratos struggles to free himself from the past and be the father his son needs. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move.” The trailer depicts both Kratos and Atreus navigating numerous different locations, much of which differs from ther recent footage that GameInformer has been showing as a part of their Cover Story month of coverage. We see cameos from familiar faces like Freya, Odin, and Thor.

About God Of War: Ragnarok

From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms. Atreus seeks knowledge to help him understand the prophecy of “Loki” and establish his role in Ragnarök. Kratos must decide whether he will be chained by the fear of repeating his mistakes or break free of his past to be the father Atreus needs. The Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos and Guardian Shield return alongside a host of new abilities for both Kratos and Atreus. Kratos’ deadly Spartan skills will be tested like never before as he battles gods and monsters across Nine Realms to protect his family. Journey through dangerous and stunning landscapes while facing a wide variety of enemy creatures, monsters and Norse gods as Kratos and Atreus search for answers.

You can check out the God Of War: Ragnarok trailer below.

A God Of War: Ragnarok Dualsense controller was also revealed, slated to launch day and date with the game.