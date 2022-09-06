God of War Ragnarok Team Shows Off Svartalfheim Level

When it comes to reinventing a game franchise, there are a few ways to go about it. You can keep the game’s name but basically start fresh with characters and plot, or, you can just keep the same characters but advance how long it’s been since we’ve seen them and as a result, tell a new story through them. That is what the God of War team did when they brought the franchise back for the PS4. They took the Greek-focused titles and then put a Norse spin on them, all the while ensuring that there was more emotional depth via Kratos through his son of Atreus. Fast forward to now, and God Of War Ragnarok looms on the horizon, and everyone is looking for a new glimpse at the title.

The good news for those fans is that we’ve gotten one today. The God of War Ragnarok team has revealed a new video that shows off the level of the game that is Svartalfheim. This one is important because the level is said to be “larger than life” according to the game’s team.

The team note in the video that Svartalfheim is the home of the dwarves, who are the master craftsman in Norse mythology and created many things for Odin and the other gods including Thor’s hammer of Mjolnir in the original mythology. The team showcases how Svartalfheim is a showcase of technological marvels that will not just look beautiful but will set up complex puzzles for people to solve.

This includes just getting around the land itself, as players will have to freeze geysers, destroy massive boiling pots, and command Atreus to get things that Kratos can’t reach on his own. This really showcases the dynamic once again between the two, and how only together can they advance on their journey.

Another thing they noted is that while the previous game had restricted the access that Kratos and Atreus had in terms of the overall Nine Realms of Norse lore, players will have the ability to visit all nine in the sequel. So if you were made because you only got to see some of what was out there, fear not, all will be shown to you soon enough. Also, the team stated that just because you saw some of the realms before, doesn’t mean you’ll see them exactly as you did before with the upcoming title.

Finally, the team remarked on how Kratos and Atreus will get around the nine realms and stated that we might see some new ways of transportation as the title goes on. As well as how the game will be “bigger and bolder” with how the level design as a whole will be done.

God of War Ragnarok arrives on PS5 on November 9, 2022.

Source: YouTube