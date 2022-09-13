Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Get Fish, Crops & Blueprints Daily | Passive Rewards Guide

There’s never enough stuff to go around. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need ingredients for cooking, materials for crafting furniture, and plenty of coins to buy the latest fashions from Scrooge McDuck’s shop. Everything you need, you have to work for — and that can get pretty tiring. Sure, you can bring villagers with you to increase your mining yields or your fishing success, but wouldn’t it be nice if the villagers did the work for you?

You absolutely can get free rewards. Inviting the right residents to your valley leads to big rewards, and the more friendship you build with these specific residents, the more materials you’ll get totally for free. These residents give you random crops and new fish catches daily. All you have to do is check in and claim the rewards. There’s no reason not to gain and upgrade these specific characters because you’ll get them anyway if you complete all the realms. If you’re thinking of holding back and not bringing in new villagers, think again — these are some of the most important characters to unlock first if you love free stuff.

More Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

All Royal Tool Locations | Royal Tools Upgrades | All Recipes & Cooking Combos | Second Floor & Storage Upgrade Guide | Fast Travel Guide | How To Feed All Animals | How To Grind For Coins | Ratatouille Recipe | Crudites Recipe | Mystical Cave Puzzle Solutions | All Character Unlocks

How Daily Rewards Work | Passive Guide

There are three passive reward “facilities” you can unlock by inviting specific characters to your valley. By travelling to the character’s realms, you can complete quests and eventually invite them to your valley. Once they arrive, you can complete even more Friendship Quests to upgrade their facilities and earn more daily passive rewards.

You don’t need to do anything to earn these rewards once they’re unlocked. Here’s a quick rundown of the process.

Getting Passive Rewards | The Basics Once you unlock the Castle in the Main Plaza, you’ll be able to travel to Realms . Each Realm has characters you can interact with — and eventually invite to your valley. Complete missions for the characters to bring them to your valley. The characters listed below give daily rewards . These are passive and will renew either daily or even faster . Once you unlock their special location, you can visit for free passive rewards . You can get more rewards from these characters by completing more Friendship Quests and increasing your friendship level. The higher the level, the more rewards you’ll get per day.



There are three characters that give passive rewards. New rewards will appear for you to collect. Grab your free stuff and wait for the timer to clock down — the timer doesn’t appear in-game but will begin counting down right after you collect. We’ll also explain how long it takes for each resource to renew in the list below.

Which Characters Give Passive Rewards | Daily Free Stuff

There are three characters that give you rewards after unlocking them.

Wall-E Garden Beautification : Travel to the Wall-E Realm and invite Wall-E to the valley — the little robot will restore the garden in Peaceful Meadow . He will grow random crops here daily. Can grow natural crops. Anything with seeds can grow here. At maximum Friendship Level 9 he will grow 30 Crops . Crops take a full day (24 hours) to grow. Once fully grown, you can collect the crops.

:

Moana Fishing Boat : Complete quests in the Moana Realm to invite Moana herself. Bringing her to the valley unlocks a fishing boat on Dazzle Beach . She’ll fish and store the fish in a container you can collect. The fish are totally random. At Friendship Level 9 she will store 20 Fish max — new fish will be added every 6 minutes . Walleye Fish can only be acquired randomly from Moana’s fish rewards.

:

Eric’s Crafting Stall : Found at the Frozen Realm , inviting Eric will create a Crafting Stall in the Forest of Valor . He sells material for crafting like wood, stones and more. Not a free reward, but Eric will sell 2 Crafting Blueprints per day at his stall. The only way to get furniture blueprints is to check Eric’s stall afternoon . New blueprints will appear daily.

:

Eric doesn’t give you rewards, but he does give you access to crafting blueprints for building furniture. Unlike recipes, you can’t craft a blueprint unless you already own that blueprint. The only way to make more cool stuff in your house is to find materials — finding materials you’ve never found before will automatically unlock blueprints — or purchase blueprints from Eric.