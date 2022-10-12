The Chant Shares New Gameplay Overview Trailer

Cult cosmic horror adventure The Chant is gearing up for its big launch early next month. As part of this, publisher Prime Matter and developers Brass Token have been treating eager players to some inside looks at the third-person game in action. Most recently, the team has been showcasing the game’s creepy and colourful cast of characters. Today, however, players are getting more insight into the game’s mechanics and gameplay, thanks to a new trailer.

The Chant is an interesting-looking take on the survival horror genre, throwing some spooky supernatural elements in amongst a strong, 70’s cultist vibe. Based on the remote and not-at-all suspicious-sounding Glory Island, the story of The Chant centres upon protagonist Jess Briar and her well-intended trip to the island. Expecting to find rest and relaxation on what’s meant to be a weekend retreat, Jess suddenly discovers that all is not as it seems at the Prismic Science Spiritual Retreat. The retreat’s origins are heavily rooted in an ancient cult, and before long there’s a bizarre ritual that goes terribly wrong, setting off a terrifying chain of events. It’s all very trippy, creepy and frankly looks very exciting indeed.

Prime Matter has shared an extended look at The Chant‘s gameplay in a new trailer today. As can be seen in the footage, the location of Glory Island itself will definitely take some exploring. It’s described as a “compact and exploratory world” that players will need to navigate as best they can in order to survive. Crafting and resource gathering also plays a large part in the survival elements of this game, with players needing to uncover resources and collectables in order to stay alive and keep Jess from losing her mind in the process. You can check out the new gameplay overview right here to get a feel for The Chant‘s main mechanics.

The trailer also goes into a bit more detail as to how the game’s Mind, Body, and Spirit system works to influence both the heat-of-the-moment action and the overall direction of the storyline. In addition to this unusual system, unlocking the historical elements of the island’s storyline will play an important part in players’ survival skills. The more Jess learns about the island’s earliest inhabitants, the better equipped she’ll become to deal with the events around her. The Chant looks like a pretty intense experience and should be a hit with both survival horror fans as well as those who enjoy a uniquely supernatural narrative adventure.

Digital pre-orders for the game are already available. Those opting to pre-order the cosmic horror action title ahead of its launch in November will be able to bag a couple of unique bonuses. These include a 1970s-themed in-game VFX filter mode and an exclusive 1970s-inspired spiritual retreat outfit.

The Chant will launch on November 3. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Source