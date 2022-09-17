Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Skip Bridges & Reach New Areas Faster

Image Source: [1]

In many of the realms you’ll explore while playing Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be blocked by large bridges, totally unable to access the second half of an entire map. What if we told you there’s a way to instantly jump over those bridges and explore the areas beyond? You might want to do this — players stuck without enough Dream Shards needed to jump the fences to find more night vines faster. You’re free to try this trick anytime. It doesn’t cause issues with progression and really isn’t a bug, so the developers are pretty unlikely to take this away from us.

If you’re still interested, we’ll explain the full trick below. Essentially, it involves moving furniture outside with the customization feature. You can move almost anything on the map — you can move chests you’ve placed outside, buildings like Chez Remy, or even Goofy’s Stall. You can move most things, and you can move that stuff almost anywhere — including places you’re not supposed to reach. Not yet, anyway.

Skipping Bridges To Access The Full Realm Map

This method is incredibly simple. It’s so simple, we’re shocked we didn’t think of it yet. Players online absolutely have, and now we’re going to share the secret with you. Using the customization feature, which you’ll unlock as you progress through the story quests in Peaceful Meadow, you can move objects in your home or outside anywhere you want. You can place chests near Wishing Wells, move Goofy’s Stall to a better location, or move the Wishing Well itself. That’s the trick we’re going to exploit.

How To Skip Barriers & Access The Second Half Of The Map : Open the customization menu outside to move objects — you can move the Wishing Well too. Move the Wishing Well beyond the barrier and place it. Fast-travel to the Wishing Well . Now you’re beyond the barrier!

And that’s it! If you want to avoid getting stuck, you’ll want to wait until you’ve got at least two Wishing Wells unlocked. You can also move the Wishing Well back across the opposite direction to teleport. This makes clearing Night Vines earlier possible. You can do this on any map and across (most) barriers.

This trick doesn’t block progression, so you can freely use it without getting stuck or ruining your game. Seriously, it’s perfectly safe! And it’s kind of fun to break through those (small) barriers. Go where you don’t belong yet! You’ll need to clear out those bridges eventually. Just enjoy the freedom while you can.