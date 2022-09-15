Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Earn Millions of Star Coins Easily | Pumpkin Farming Guide

Image Source: [1]

Pumpkins aren’t just for the spooky season — they’re also the most valuable natural resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you want plenty of cash, you’ll want to start buying as many Pumpkin Seeds as you can get your hands on. But you’ll have to progress pretty far into the game to actually unlock that ability. The wait is worth it, because with the right companion and schedule, you can earn millions of Star Coins from your daily yield. Literally, you can become a millionaire in two hours. Most of that time is waiting for the pumpkins to grow. While you’re growing, you can work on everything else in the valley.

Below, we’ll explain this extremely simple method for earning overwhelming amounts of money. To do this, you’ll want to speed through character quests to unlock all the realms. Don’t spend too much time beautifying your realms or making friends or buying items. You can speed to the end and use all the money you’ve stocked up to buy Pumpkin Seeds. The investment is absolutely worth it.

Pumpkin Farming | Earning Millions Of Star Coins

Pumpkins are the best crop to grow for their vast Star Coin earning potential. Before you can start your Pumpkin Empire, you’ll need to be able to purchase Pumpkin Seeds. Pumpkin Seeds may drop randomly from vines, but you’ll need many, many more to begin farming.

How To Buy Pumpkin Seeds : Pumpkin Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands . Buy as many as you can! You’ll earn the money back. The Forgotten Lands are currently the last location we can unlock in the valley. To reach it, focus on completing character quests first.

: Pumpkin Seeds can be purchased from in the . Buy as many as you can! You’ll earn the money back.

Buy up as many as you can. Two or three stacks (99 per stack) will make you a millionaire in two hours of less.

Plant all your pumpkins . Use your shovel and plant all 99 + 99 + 99 Pumpkin Seeds. You can plant them in any biome. You just need a lot of available space.

. Use your shovel and plant all 99 + 99 + 99 Pumpkin Seeds. You can plant them in any biome. You just need a lot of available space. After planting your pumpkins, you’ll need to water them . Pumpkins require watering twice . Water a pumpkin seed just after it is planted, then water again after 2 hours .

. Pumpkins require . Water a pumpkin seed just after it is planted, then water again after . A pumpkin will fully grow after 4 hours.

To get the maximum amount of Pumpkin yield when picking, make sure to bring a Level 10 Gardener companion with you. You’ll get multiple pumpkins per pick, multiplying how many pumpkins you can sell every 4 hours. In a single yield, you can sell your pumpkins for 600,000+ Star Coins. Two yields and that’s more than a million.

Now you can finally pay off your house and upgrade everything in the valley with no effort. Never worry about coins again with this easy farming method. You’ll be rolling in so much coin you won’t know how to spend it.