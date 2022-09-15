Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Get Emeralds | Rare Material Locations Guide

The most annoying material to find in Disney Dreamlight Valley might go to the rare Emeralds. Depending on your luck, you can find 10+ in a few minutes of work, or never find a single emerald in days of searching. If you’re stuck and have no idea where to get Emeralds for your quests, we’ve got a few tips you need to know. Sadly, there’s no sure-fire way to find Emeralds. There’s no particular mineral node you can mine over-and-over — and Emeralds don’t spawn in specific locations or realms. It really is the luck of the draw, but you can improve your chances considerably with a few simple methods.

More Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

How To Find Emeralds | Hard-To-Find Mineral Guide

Emeralds and Gems are rare materials that only appear in mineral nodes — stone rocks that you can hit with your pickaxe to generate rocky materials. Mineral Nodes will randomly produce different types of stones, but you can guarantee specific types of gems by mining nodes with visible colorful gems.

Emeralds are the rarest type of gem. Drop rates are ridiculously low. But, Emeralds will drop from any mineral nodes. Even black mineral nodes have a chance to drop Emeralds.

How To Find Emeralds : Search for Mineral Nodes on the map. There are multiple of these nodes that appear on the rock wall barriers in every region — the more regions you have unlocked, the more nodes you’ll have access to. To increase your chances of finding emeralds — bring a Companion with Mining Level 10 .

The better your mining companion, the more likely you’ll find bonus rare gems. You can go days without finding Emeralds — so just keep trying those nodes. You can move and place your Wishing Well near Mineral Nodes to increase farming time in all your locations, fast travelling to mine.

Important Tip: Mineral Nodes renew every 5 minutes. If you complete a circuit around the Main Plaza, leave to mine nodes at a different location, then return to the Plaza for another mining run.

Emeralds are so rare right now; you can go days without finding a single Emerald while farming mineral nodes. Many quests require you to collect Emeralds, so I recommend taking time out of your day and mining mineral nodes whenever you pass one. Keep the Emeralds (and other gems) in a stack so you can give them away if you find any quests. There are better ways to earn money than just selling them.

One thing to watch out for: if you’re changing the clock on your console / PC — you may get worse drop rates on Emeralds and other rare materials! This practice is called “Time Travel” by the Animal Crossing community, and some players are using it to skip the 24~ hour wait times between reset timers. Sometimes you’re better off just waiting a day.