Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where To Buy All Seed Types | Gardening Guide

Scrooge McDuck is the big businessman in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but Goofy might be your most important pal if you’re all about growing crops and cooking up recipes. Goofy’s Stall — his little mobile shop — appears in every realm of the valley, and he sells seeds for a modest fee. Seeds can be planted anywhere by using your shovel and digging a spot. Plop down that seed and you’ll begin your farming adventure. You can plant hundreds of crops in the valley, and Goofy is your source for all those plants. If you need fish, go to Moana in Dazzle Beach. If you need new crops to grow, you’ll need to find Goofy at his many, many locations.

Each realm has exclusive seeds you can’t get anywhere else. The seeds you can buy in Peaceful Meadow are different than the seeds in the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Trust. Each location has three seeds for you to select — so here’s a quick rundown of all the seeds and where to buy them. If you want to begin a Pumpkin Empire, this is how to get started.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on Xbox Game Pass right now, and it is incredibly popular on PC. As a new resident of Dreamlight Valley, your goal is to clear the corrupting vines from each realm, meeting classic Disney characters, and customizing everything. You can make custom clothing and decorate your house with daily new items. Think Animal Crossing mixed with Stardew Valley and add a Battle Pass. That’s Disney Dreamlight Valley.

More Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

All Royal Tool Locations | Royal Tools Upgrades | All Recipes & Cooking Combos | Second Floor & Storage Upgrade Guide | Fast Travel Guide | How To Feed All Animals | How To Cook Smoked Peanuts & Anglerfish | Ratatouille Recipe | Crudites Recipe | Mystical Cave Puzzle Solutions | All Character Unlocks | Daily Passive Rewards | How To Catch Fugu Fish | Friendship Leveling Tips

All Seed Types For Sale | Stall Locations

Early in your adventure, you’ll encounter Goofy in the Peaceful Meadow. Completing his quest repairs the Stall. Goofy’s Stalls are found in each realm, and they all sell specific seeds depending on the realm — each one sells three seeds.

You’ll need to reach specific realms / biomes to get the seeds you want. Some of the best seeds are found in the final biome, so unlocking new areas should be your first priority if you need these seeds.

Goofy’s Stall | Peaceful Meadows Lettuce Wheat Carrot



Goofy’s Stall | Dazzle Beach Corn Tomato Sugarcane



Goofy’s Stall | Glade of Trust Okra Rice Spinach



Goofy’s Stall | Forest of Valor Onion Canola Bell Pepper



Goofy’s Stall | Sunlit Plateau Soya Chili Pepper Zucchini



Goofy’s Stall | Frosted Heights Eggplant Asparagus Cucumber



Goofy’s Stall | Forgotten Lands Pumpkin Seeds Leek Seeds Potato Seeds



Stalls can be moved freely. Place your stall near the fast-travel marker to get around quicker and sell your stuff as soon as you warp into a biome.