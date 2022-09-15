Tekken 8 Creator Breaks Down New Features and Engine

Tekken 8 was one of many games revealed on Tuesday that helped get social media buzzing. The game was not only announced to screaming fighting fans around the world, but it also revealed the true power of the Unreal Engine 5 and the PlayStation 5 by showcasing actual gameplay from the title and not just cutscenes that made the game look more beautiful than it actually was. While we only saw a clash between Jim Kazama and Kazuya Mishima, it was still an epic bout and many fans are asking for a lot more, as well as for more information on the game itself.

Thankfully, in an interview made after the reveal, the man behind the saga Katsuhiro Harada discussed just how big and new the title is going to be and how it improves on what came before.

One of the things he noted in the interview was the story. Tekken 7 showed the climax of Heihachi versus Kazuya, where the two battled on a volcano, something symbolic for both men. In the end, Heihachi perished. Well, for now, many think he’ll come back. But in Tekken 8, it’s all about Jin and Kazuya, to the extent that the chain breaking at the end to form the “8” in the logo was not just put there for style points, it’s meant to highlight a key part of the story. Jin is going to be able to break free of all that has been restricting him throughout the series so far and finally embrace who he is in order to complete the mission he’s set for himself to end the Mishima bloodline once and for all.

Arguably one of the most shocking things that Harada revealed in the interview was about how the models from Tekken 7 were completely done away with and aren’t in the new game at all. That means they rebuilt everything from the ground up for Tekken 8 and are using Unreal Engine 5 to its fullest. For example, you might have noticed something in the models that weren’t there before.

“This is actually the first time that we’re taking rain and outside effects and having that effect of rolling down the characters’ models. And not just that, but when they fall down on the ground, their clothing gets dirty as a result.”

Harada noted that he loves when the games can push the engine farther and farther and allow them to do great things like this. He also noted that the graphics were something that his team truly focused on and tried to bolster even more than they did previously. Clearly, it worked as the game looks great and many long-time fans can’t wait for the title’s release.

Source: IGN