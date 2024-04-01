Tekken 8 Players Frustrated by New ‘Tekken Fight Pass’

As impressive as Tekken 8 may be, players aren’t too keen to fork over even more money after spending $70 for the base game. After a Tekken Shop was opened soon after launch selling in-game items for real money, most people hoped that would be the end of the microtransaction nightmare. That’s too bad, because a Tekken Fight Pass is coming to the game soon.

“During the specified period, players can increase their level by completing daily and weekly missions in online matches, allowing them to obtain various items,” the devs explained during a recent Tekken Talk stream. By that explanation, the Pass will work similarly to Battle Passes in live service titles.

The Tekken Fight Pass will have both free and paid premium tiers, and players can earn Tekken Coins to use in the aforementioned Tekken shop.

“I love Tekken 8, but I also feel like we have been catfished. Adding all of this horrible FOMO crap after launch is scummy practice, and they are fully aware of what they are doing and why they are doing it this way,” said Reddit user IAmGrumpyMan.

In its first month on the market, Tekken 8 sold over two million copies, easily outpacing its predecessor Tekken 7. During the game’s first ten days on Steam, Bandai Namco generated over $13 million in revenue.

Tekken 8 was released on January 26, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Extensive updates are planned, including more DLC characters and crossovers. Earlier this week, Eddy Gordo was introduced as the first DLC character, with three additional characters scheduled to be added as part of Season One.