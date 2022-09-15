Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Have a New Gamemode Called DMZ

Call of Duty Next is currently underway giving fans of the series an exciting sneak peek into what will be arriving in the upcoming first-person shooter. In addition to Warzone 2 and the co-op favorite Spec Ops, comes an entirely new game mode. Dubbed DMZ (an acronym for De-Militarized Zone.) it’s going to be an extraction-based multiplayer mode akin to the Russian hardcore first-person shooter, Escape From Tarkov.

Engage at will ⚔️



DMZ is a new extraction mode that drops alongside #Warzone2 at launch. #CODNext pic.twitter.com/pBOJDstdan — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

From what we know, the gameplay enviroment will be PvPvE, which means player vs player vs enviroment. Generally the enviroment will provide players with loot or progression boosts allowing them to better skill themselves before competing against real life enemies. What we also know is that it will share a map with Warzone 2. Similar to how Modern Warfare 2019’s Special Ops and Survival Mode shared a map with Warzone. DMZ is going to be a free-to-play mode alongside Warzone 2.

Before trying your hand at the free-to-play mode, it’s best that you make sure that your PC can actually handle the game’s requirements. Ahead of the public beta, Activision shared the minimum requirements and maximum requirements for the upcoming shooter. You can see the information down below.

Here are the minimum specs to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s public beta:

OS: Windows 10 – 64 Bits (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video Memory: 3GB

RAM: 8GB RAM

Storage Space: 25GB

If you want to enjoy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s public beta at its best, here are the recommended PC specs:

OS: Windows 10 – 64 Bits (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video Memory: 3GB

RAM: 16GB RAM

Storage Space: 25GB

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28, 2022 for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S consoles.