Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Quickly Level Up Friendship | Character Leveling Guide

Speed up the friendship process with this easy-to-miss bonus method for leveling up your villagers. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll meet classic and modern Disney animated characters — and you can make friends with all of them. Not only do you invite them to your valley, but you can also hang out with them. Companions give you bonuses to your mining, fishing and more — and some friends even give you free stuff daily. The friendlier they are, the more stuff you get. Early in the game, you’ll learn about completing Friendship Quests or giving daily gifts to your favorites, but there’s one more method that gives the most Friendship points. We’ll explain in the guide below.

Boosting Friendship Level | Three Methods

Better friends give you better rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Leveling up your Friendship by completing Friendship Quests or just giving gifts daily gives you special bonuses to your personal valley. If you want to increase Friendship Level faster and earn more points, you can try these extra methods.

Complete Friendship Quests: This is obvious — and should be your first step toward making friends. Just follow the quests, there’s no trick here. The next methods are better and will increase friendship faster.

Give Flowers / Favorite Gift Daily: Collecting Flowers and other gifts is important. All your friends like gifts — and they’ll let you know what they want every 24 hours. This changes daily and gives a large friendship bonus if you give the correct gift.

Cook A Meal At Chez Remy: After upgrading Chez Remy, every character will visit the restaurant. If you catch them visiting, you can serve them the meal they’ve ordered. This gives a huge friendship boost that’s even bigger than the daily gift.

You won’t always find your particular favorite at Chez Remy, and you need to upgrade the shop to unlock this feature, but it is one of the best ways to quickly boost friendship with any of the villagers. According to other players, every character will eventually visit Chez Remy on a specific schedule — but we don’t really know that schedule. Check back often and take note of the times characters will appear.

The daily gift changes randomly, so keep a good stock of flowers or other items so you can reward your pals. If you’re completing quests, giving gifts, hanging out and cooking meals at Chez Remy, you’ll be rapidly building your villagers up to max level. Even if your particular target isn’t at Chez Remy, you can still cook a meal to give them a boost — you’ll eventually want to get everyone up to max friendship anyway!