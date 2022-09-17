Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Time Travel (And Why You Shouldn’t Do It!)

Disney Dreamlight Valley follows a daily schedule of events — depending on your day and the various timers running down using your system clock — different things will happen. Chests will appear daily. New quests will begin. Crops will grow. Lots of events and triggers are dependent on the in-game clock, and players can manipulate that clock pretty easily. If you’re familiar at all with Animal Crossing, you’ll be familiar with Time Travel. It works by the same principles, and it is also a mistake to try it here.

Time-travelling is not how the game was intended to be played, and the developers have stated that any bugs related to time travel are low-priority for fixing. Using time travel, even for a few hours, can permanently ruin your game. The #1 reason to time-travel originally was to farm for Dream Shards. As of the recent September patch, Dream Shards are no longer an issue and can be collected easily from daily glowing dig sites or feeding animals.

Below, I’ll explain exactly how to Time Travel — but seriously, you don’t want to do this. Not only can you lose 50+ hours of progress, but you can potentially lock your game progress, forcing you to restart from scratch if you want to experience everything the game has to offer. You don’t risk banning, you just risk causing in-game bugs that the developers aren’t likely to fix anytime soon.

How Time Travel Works

Time travel is a trick used to jump ahead in time and progress faster — in Disney Dreamlight Valley, time travel can be used to spawn daily chests faster, grow crops, change the time of day, or unlock new daily quests. Disney Dreamlight Valley uses your system internal clock, so all you have to do to change the time in your game is to change the time on your system.

How To Change Time On Windows 10 : Go to Settings -> Date & Time -> Toggle Off “ Set time automatically “ Under Set the date and time manually -> Select “ Change “

:

You can also change the time zone without turning off automatic time setting.

How To Change Time On Xbox One / Series X / S : Go to Setting (Gear Icon) -> Profile & System -> Settings -> System -> Time Change the Time Zone from the dropdown menu.

:

Xbox time cannot be changed while connected to Xbox Live, so you can only change your time zone. Select a time zone that’s a day or more off — it can be trickier to do, but still saves some time.

Now let’s talk about why you shouldn’t use time travel.

Why You Shouldn’t Use Time Travel : Using Time Travel can lock you out of progression randomly. Nobody knows exactly what causes time travel to go haywire, it just happens. Even if you’ve only done it once. Once you’re locked out of progression, you’ll have to reset your save file completely . You’ll lose everything and have to restart from scratch. That could be 50+ hours of work down the drain instantly. And you won’t know that everything is messed up right away.

:

The devs have already stated that bugs related to time travel are low-priority — they may never fix these issues as they’re not how the game was intended to be played. The rewards are relatively small for time travelling, but the drawbacks are enormous. Seriously, don’t do it!