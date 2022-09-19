Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Adorable Special Companions | All Companions Guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley is full of friendly villagers you’ll level up as you work with them to complete quests and other activities. Villagers (in the form of classic Disney characters like Goofy, Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse) aren’t the only companions you’ll make in the valley. You can also acquire animal buddies — critters that follow you around. Unlike your villager friends, these animal companions really don’t DO anything. They don’t help you forage. They don’t make fishing easier. They just look incredibly cute. Isn’t that all that matters?

There are two types of animal companions: special companions and regular companions. Special Companions are unique unlockable animal characters that can only be acquired one way — by completing quests, unlocking via battle pass, or through in-game purchases and special editions. We’re going to list all the animal companions and how to unlock them here. That includes all the special companions and their unlock conditions, and how to (eventually) unlock friendly critters like bunnies, squirrels, sea turtles and more.

Special Companions List

There are several unique companions you can unlock by purchasing special editions of Disney Dreamlight Valley or unlocking them in-game. These companions don’t give any bonus — they’re purely cosmetic little creatures. They’re adorable, and here’s where they come from.

Choco Crocodile : Unique companion given as a gift for Early Access players. Anyone that logged in during the first week of early access will receive Choco Crocodile in a special in-game package.

: Complete Moana’s Friendship Quests. Unlocks after the fourth quest. IncrediSquirrel : Available on the Pixar Fest Star Path Battle Pass. Earn the Pixar currency to unlock.

: Available on the Pixar Fest Star Path Battle Pass. Earn the Pixar currency to unlock. Celestial Sea Turtle : Only available as an included bonus in the Founder’s Pack / Deluxe Edition / Ultimate Edition.

: Only available as an included bonus in the Founder’s Pack / Deluxe Edition / Ultimate Edition. Regal Fox: Exclusive companion only available with the purchase of the Founder’s Pack – Ultimate Edition.

How To Unlock Regular Animal Companions

In addition to special companions (listed above) you can also earn regular animal companions. By feeding random critters in each environment their favorite / liked foods, they’ll eventually become a companion that you can assign.

Animal companions must be fed about 5~ times in a row to become friends. Continue to feed them without breaking your streak — if you feed them food they don’t like or miss a day, you’ll have to restart from scratch.

to become friends. Continue to feed them without breaking your streak — if you feed them food they don’t like or miss a day, you’ll have to restart from scratch. The more you keep your feeding schedule streak going, the more likely an animal is to become a companion. Just keep it up! Eventually you’ll earn them.

Different colors of animals appear at different times of the day on schedule, and different animals appear in each realm. Depending on the animal, you’ll need to feed them different favorite foods and approach them in a different way. Each animal can only be approached and fed by following specific actions — learn more about feeding critters here.