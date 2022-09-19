Disney Dreamlight Valley: Best Professions You Need To Assign First

Not all professions are created equal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once you start making friends and inviting classic Disney characters to your valley, you’ll be able to assign them specific professions. There are five professions in the game so far; mining, fishing, foraging, digging and farming. Each skill gives you a specific type of boost for different activities — and they’re all pretty self-explanatory. You’ll earn more for doing each activity by leveling up the profession / skill with your villagers. The more villagers you assign to a profession, the bigger boost you’ll get for everyone all at once.

And they’re not all totally useful. Some professions are handy for story progression, earning Star Coins, or finding materials you’ll need for the future. Others are a lot less required. If you’re not sure which professions to give villagers, we’re here to list the best professions to give your pals in the valley — and which ones to basically avoid. You’ll want at least one profession around just for those specific instances you really need someone to help you dig. Otherwise, these are the professions you’ll want to give to the most villagers.

Which Professions To Give To Villagers? | Best Professions Guide

Professions are specific skills you can freely assign to most new villagers in the valley. There are five types of professions: mining, fishing, foraging, digging and farming. By assigning a villager a skill, they’ll boost your skill when you perform the activity with that particular villager.

For Example: Select a companion villager like Goofy (Fishing) and use the fishing rod. You’ll catch more fish per pull.

Not all skills are equally useful. You’ll get bigger bonuses to a profession when multiple villagers are assigned the same skill. Some players are worried about accidentally assigning the same profession twice — don’t be. You’ll want to assign the best professions to multiple villagers, and the worst professions to just one or two villagers tops.

Best Professions Farming : Improves yield when growing crops. Incredibly useful and is the best way to earn Star Coins by far. Assign multiple villagers to improve farming. Mining : Required for finding crafting materials and gems. Gems are required for Friendship Quests and other daily activities — coal is required for cooking, so you’ll want to keep a large stockpile of coal. Foraging : Also helpful for finding flowers, dream shards, and other daily activity / Friendship Quest items.



I recommend focusing on farming, then mining, then foraging — that’s the priority. Farming can net you huge, huge rewards in Star Coins. You can even grow extremely simple crops like carrots in the first area for unbelievable cash rewards. But all of these professions are useful.

Not-Best Professions : Fishing : One or two villagers is enough for fishing — some characters automatically gain Fishing as a profession, and Moana will catch fish for you at a steady pace. Digging : The least important profession. Give to one villager for your daily shiny dig spot routine.

Digging is the most useless profession. Only assign to one character. Fishing is only useful for players that want to complete every recipe. The only reason you’ll want to level up more than one Fishing Villager is to catch the extremely rare Fugu Fish which only appear during thunderstorms. Otherwise, you’re okay to steer clear of these two skills.