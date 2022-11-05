It Takes Two Gets Nintendo Switch Gameplay Video

Every once in a while, a game comes out that completely blows people’s minds with how good it is, how fun it is, and how unique it is. Sometimes the uniqueness comes in many different elements and surprises fans and critics alike that something like this hadn’t been done before. When It Takes Two came out in March 2021, the hype around it was minimal. But when people played it and saw its co-op gameplay in action, the perception around it grew. Eventually, it won many awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards. Now, it’s launched on Nintendo Switch!

The game focuses on two parents who are getting ready to divorce because they can’t make anything work with one another. After their daughter finds out about this, she accidentally turns her parents into the dolls she made of them. Now trapped in these forms, they have to find a way to get back to their daughter and their bodies and figure out the lessons that the mysterious Dr. Hakim is trying to teach them.

The key thing to know about It Takes Two is that it’s 100% a co-op game. As in, it’s not optional that you can play it in co-op. You have to play it in co-op form. You’ll be able to bring a friend with you into the game, and through your teamwork, you’ll overcome the obstacles. The game was legendary for its co-op play and how it ensured both sides had something essential to do to solve the puzzles and get something to move or work properly. You could say that working together harmoniously is a key part of the story. Just saying.

The Switch version of the game is out right now if you want to play it. But, if you’re looking for a little more “reassurance” before you dive into it, you’re in luck. A one-hour gameplay demo of the title has been released online. In it, you’ll see the first hour of the game, complete with cutscenes and split-screen co-op gameplay.

As you’ll notice below, the game runs smoothly on the Switch, which is not hard to believe, given the very artsy visuals. You’ll also see how fun it is working with your co-op partner to complete the puzzles in the challenges. So check out the demo below, and if you think it’s for you and someone you want to work with, get the game now on Switch!

