It Takes Two Dev Hints at Next Game From Behind the Scenes

Image is taken from the game A Way Out which is developed by Hazelight Studios

We do love guessing games here at Gameranx, guessing games that involve cryptic photos from confident-looking developers about potential new games. And look at that, we have one here and it’s got us thinking about all the possibilities that could occur. It Takes Two dev Hazelight, has posted a behind-the-scenes image to Twitter, which is described as being a “sneak peek of the next game” by the team.

The tweet was actually posted by Josef Fares, who is the lead developer and founder of Hazelight Studios. In the picture, Josef is joined by two women in motion capture gear, which could suggest that the next title for the Swedish studio will feature two female protagonists, or maybe we’re just jumping the gun a little bit.

Sneak peek of the next game🙌 pic.twitter.com/DIqz85u6Pw — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) September 26, 2022 The official tweet from Josef Fares shows behind-the-scenes action of the upcoming game.

It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary if this was to happen though, just take a look at some of the other games that have come from the It Takes Two dev. A lot of the games are based around two playable characters who share some sort of family bond or a close friendship and are mostly co-op games. In 2013, Fares’ game Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons followed two siblings that were controlled by using both thumb sticks on the controller. The following game from 2018 was A Way Out, which featured two inmates who devise a plan to escape prison together. And finally, the latest game from Fares was It Takes Two, which was about a tiny couple who are trying to return to normal size and rescue their marriage.

It would be safe to assume that this next project would also feature two leading characters, as that seems to be the running trend with Fares’ games. If we were to read a little bit more into the tweet, then it could also be hinting at the two leads being female characters, which would be a nice breath of fresh air. They could be one of a number of possibilities as well; friends, lovers, sisters, anything really, but we don’t like to assume.

In an interview from last year, Josef Fares mentioned that this next title will be even better than the heavily acclaimed It Takes Two, which would be quite the achievement seeing as it was the Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021. Fares said, “it’s going to be crazy. That’s how sure I am, like the concept, what’s gonna happen, and people will be blown away.”

We’d be wrong to not believe Fares seeing as how pretty much all of his games have been very impressive, and extremely unique. The man knows what he wants, and he certainly knows how to write and create a good game, so this upcoming project from the It Takes Two dev should be a really exciting one.

Source