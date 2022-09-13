It Takes Two Headed to Nintendo Switch in November

One of the best games of last year is heading to Nintendo Switch. The critically-acclaimed and multi-award-winning co-op caper It Takes Two will be making its entrance onto Switch consoles on November 4. The announcement came as part of today’s Nintendo Direct, which has thrown up a whole host of extra surprises and game reveals.

There had been some speculation of late as to whether or not the game would ever make its way onto Nintendo Switch. Now it seems, that question has finally been answered.

It Takes Two won Game of The Year in 2021 and is an absolute must-play for those who enjoy a co-op gaming experience. Developed by Hazelight Studios, famous for the also critically acclaimed A Way Out, It Takes Two can only be played in co-op mode. The inventive and highly engaging gameplay encourages players to really work together in order to escape a variety of challenging levels as protagonists May and Cody.

On the brink of getting a divorce, the two main characters are transformed into tiny wooden dolls through the magic of their young daughter’s sadness, kicking off an emotional and highly enjoyable journey to find their way back to her. Check out the trailer below if you haven’t had a chance to play the game on any of its other platforms yet.

The Switch version of the game will allow players to play locally using the one Nintendo Switch console and Joy-Cons or alternatively online co-op will also be an option. Those who buy the game will be able to invite a friend to play in online multiplayer even if they don’t own It Takes Two themselves. This is thanks to the title’s “Friend’s Pass” feature. This means that even if you don’t have someone to experience May and Cody’s journey at home with, you can still enjoy the chaotic couple’s adventures with an online partner.

Along with the reveal of It Takes Two for Nintendo Switch, today’s Nintendo Direct also threw up some exciting reveals. Not least of which was the big announcement of the title for the hotly-anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo revealed the sequel as being named The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with a short new teaser for the upcoming game. Nintendo also announced that the material arts sleeper hit Sifu would be making its way onto Switch in early November alongside It Takes Two, amongst a number of other titles. There’s clearly a lot to look forward to if you’re a Nintendo Switch gamer right now.

It Takes Two will be released for Nintendo Switch on November 4. Preorders for the game on the Nintendo console are available now. You can also play the game on its existing platforms, on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Source