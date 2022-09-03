It Takes Two May Be Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon

In the gaming world we live in, it’s very much expected for the “best games of the year” to be the ones from the major AAA developers. For example, everyone expects the Game of the Year this year to be none other than Elden Ring, and it makes perfect sense why one would think that given the love for the title. However, last year, one game shocked everyone by being both clever, fun, and a title that you must play with someone else via Co-Op. That title was It Takes Two, and it won Game of the Year in several shows including The Game Awards.

Why are we bringing up this title now? Because there is a rumored Nintendo Direct coming up and all sorts of rumors are flying about what is going to be in it. According to journalist Jeff Grubb, It Takes Two will be announced for the Switch during the Direct, even making a pretty clear statement about it.

“That’s one of the games I’ve heard, yes, will be in the Direct. There should be a lot in there, it should be pretty big, it should be much bigger than the series of stuff they did throughout the summer.”

That last line is a reference to the Partner’s Showcase and the game-focused Directs that Nintendo had over the summer that fans were fine with, but they wanted a regular Nintendo Direct to tide them over and tease what was coming up next.

Getting back to the game at hand, if this is true, and we’re getting this title on the Switch, that’s a big deal. The game was praised top to bottom for its creative visuals, unique gameplay, co-op focus, and more. Sure, it might be coming to Switch about a year and a half or so after its original release, but hey, at least it’s coming!

For those out there who have never played It Takes Two, we’ll break down the title for you.

You play as Cody and May, a married couple and parents to a child who aren’t on the steadiest of grounds in terms of their marriage. When their child realizes this, they accidentally cast a spell that turns them into dolls. Now, they’re going to go on a wild and wacky journey to try and not just get back to their human forms, but to also go and repair their relationship.

The Co-Op gameplay really helped seal this game’s success in the eyes of many though, as the title REALLY emphasizes the fact that you can’t win this game alone. You constantly have to help the other player get through the level, and it makes for a true teamwork aesthetic that some games lack.

We’ll have to see if and when the Nintendo Direct comes out whether this rumor is true.

Source: Nintendo Shack Podcast