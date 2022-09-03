Gizmo Confirmed For MultiVersus Next Thursday

After some frenzied speculation a few days back, it’s confirmed that Gremlins‘ iconic fluffy hero Gizmo will be arriving into MultiVersus. The much-loved character had been teased by Player First Games just a couple of nights ago over on the MultiVersus Twitter account. We’ve now had official word that Gizmo will join the roster of playable heroes alongside another legendary Gremlins antihero.

As reported on Thursday, there was some uncertainty amongst MultiVersus players as to which Gremlin would be making their way to MultiVersus off the back of Player First Games’ initial and pretty cryptic tweet. Players have been expecting the arrival of Gremlins’ character and all-around bad boy Stripe, as he’s been confirmed previously by the development team, alongside DC character Black Adam. The original tweet had some members of the MultiVersus community unsure if it was finally time for Stripe to be unleashed upon the roster, or if, in fact, loveable furball Gizmo would be heading into the game as either an additional character or an optional skin for Stripe.

However, to clear up the confusion around which Gremlins character was heading to the brawler, the co-founder of Player First Games and MultiVersus Game Director later clarified the issue. Tony Huynh confirmed that both of the iconic Gremlins’ characters will be included in the game, much to players’ delight.

Gizmo and Stripe are two separate characters. #MultiVersus — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) September 1, 2022

While originally it had been announced that Gizmo would be making his grand entrance into MultiVersus next Tuesday, the team at Player First Games has now revealed that they’ve pushed his launch date back by a couple of days. Instead, Gizmo will now join the ranks of MultiVersus other playable characters on Thursday, September 8.

Looks like Gizmo is a bit camera shy. We're going to need a few more days to coerce him out of his box. He'll now be joining the roster on Thursday, 9/8. pic.twitter.com/hZSzFMb8Yp — MultiVersus (@multiversus) September 2, 2022

Gizmo’s looking as adorable as ever and it’s clear that plenty of MultiVersus players are eager to smash their opponents to bits as the cuddly creature. However, while news of Gizmo’s arrival whips gamers into a frenzy, there’s still a notable absence in the ranks. There’s not been any official word yet as to when Stripe will be heading into the action. This may be a conscious choice on the part of the developers though. It’d make sense from a lore standpoint to allow players to have some time with Gizmo before introducing his arch-nemesis Stripe into the fray. After all, Stripe did originate from Gizmo in the first place, even if he was an accidental offspring.

Either way, we’re hoping to hear some news on a release date for Stripe in the coming weeks, presumably after players have had a chance to work out Gizmo’s battle skills and abilities.

MultiVersus continues to perform brilliantly since its launch back in July. The game has proved to be massively popular with gamers so far, and its first season kicked off only a matter of weeks ago on August 15. It’s seen huge numbers flocking to its battlegrounds so far, with the game currently racking up a massive 13,343,971 current total player count as of the time of writing. That’s according to the games analytics platform tracker.gg, although Warner Bros Games has recently revealed that the game has now surpassed the 20 million player mark since the game’s open beta started in July. MultiVersus also topped the charts in July as being the bestselling game in the US. Pretty impressive given that it’s only been out for a couple of months.

MultiVersus is out now and is free to play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

