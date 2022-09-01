Is Gizmo Headed To MultiVersus Next Week?

MultiVersus is taking the gaming world by storm. With its first season recently getting underway and the addition of new characters Rick and Morty going down a treat, the game is enjoying a lot of success. Now though, the teams at Warner Bros. and Player First Games are teasing the arrival of a new character.

The game dropped two new teaser tweets earlier today, both inferring that the newest addition to MultiVersus will be a character from the iconic Gremlins franchise. While some fans have been expecting the arrival of Gremlins antihero Stripe since he has been previously confirmed as “coming soon,” it appears that a different member of the Mogwai family could also be en route. The first tweet dropped by the official MultiVersus account was a little vague on the identity of the potential Gremlin character, sharing only that the “little fluffy surprise” would be making its way into the game next Tuesday.

We've got a little, fluffy surprise headed your way on Tuesday! #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/83CVuUs0p2 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) September 1, 2022

While this created a flurry of initial speculation, the team then followed this up with a reminder of the three golden rules for looking after a very specific gremlin, taken from the original Gremlins movie from 1984.

Rule #1: Don't expose them to sunlight. They hate it.

Rule #2: Don't get them wet.

Rule #3: Whatever you do, NEVER feed him after midnight. — MultiVersus (@multiversus) September 1, 2022

This has caused even more members of the MultiVersus community to believe that Gizmo, the titular and frankly adorable gremlin from the franchise will be heading into the roster on September 6. Whether or not this is the case, we’ll just have to wait and see. It would be a nice twist for fans, who are already eagerly awaiting the arrival of Gizmo’s number one nemesis Spike, the aggressive and fairly hilarious antagonist from the Gremlins movie who sprouts from Gizmo’s back after he accidentally comes into contact with water.

It may be the case that Gizmo and Stripe arrive together as something of a two-for-one bundle, but at this point, we’ll just have to wait and see. MultiVersus may yet add an official confirmation, so it’d be a good idea to keep an eye on their Twitter feed for the latest updates on all things Gremlins-based.

MultiVersus players are also currently waiting for the arrival of DC character Black Adam, who is the only other additional character confirmed as heading to the game so far. He and Stripe will join the ranks alongside fellow newcomers Rick and Morty, plus the current playable roster of Arya Stark, LeBron James, Batman and Steven Universe, for those playing on the free character rotation. In other MultiVersus news, the game’s creative director has also been talking about future updates for the sleeper hit fighting title. Taking to Twitter recently, Tony Huynh has hinted that the next patch for MultiVersus will bring a whole host of “cool things,” claiming that the upcoming patch will, in fact, “be the biggest one yet.”

It’s clearly an exciting time to be a MultiVersus player. We’ll be keeping an eye on exactly which of the Gremlins makes it into the game next Tuesday, although we’ll secretly be keeping our fingers crossed that both Stripe and Gizmo make their debuts.

