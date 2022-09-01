20 Best Nintendo Switch Indie Games To Play In 2022

The world of indie development has brought us stories and experiences to cherish and treasure. Stories and experiences that have the potential to rival, or some might say, even surpass AAA offerings, whether it is a deep rich narrative woven with care by a smaller development team. Or is it a gameplay innovation or an intrinsic charm these titles tend to hold in our hearts? The games listed below show that even without a blockbuster budget or a significantly sizable staff. There is fun to be had and memories to create.

#20 Overcooked!

Developer: Ghost Town Games

Publisher: Team 17

Platforms: Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,PC,Playstation 4,Playstation 5,Nintendo Switch

Release: August 2nd, 2016

Overcooked is a challenging culinary chase through inventive levels. This indeed makes for chaotic chefs, tasking players with feeding restaurants full of people under a strenuous time limit. However, whether it be fighting the level itself as it shifts or breaks moves and shakes, players’ friendships and cooperation are sure to make or break their experience. While the game does offer a single-player mode complete with its own story, it is within the manic multiplayer where this tasty title thrives.

#19 Superhot

Developer: Superhot Team

Publisher: Superhot Team

Platforms: PC,Playstation 4,Xbox One,Oculus Quest,Nintendo Switch

Release: Febuary 25th, 2016

Superhot is an independently developed first-person shooter game with an exciting approach to FPS mechanics and timing. With the flow of time tied to player movement, this makes for a more strategic and tactful approach to combat. Created within a static monochromatic art style, this makes for an eye-popping experience when the bullets start to fly. Superhot has garnered much attention among classic FPS and strategy game fans. Be sure not to miss this superb shooter title.

#18 Limbo

Developer: Play Dead

Publisher: Play Dead and Microsoft Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox 360, Playstation Vita,PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release: August 2nd, 2011

Limbo is a puzzle platformer released initially for the Xbox 360 on July 2nd, 2010. Tasking the players to maneuver across its shadowy landscape to save the protagonist’s sister. For what the game lacks in terms of colorful art, it certainly makes up for with its use of light and shadow. A dreary but delightful single-player experience is sure to be found within this title.

#17 Death’s Door

Developer: Acid Nerve

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC,Xbox One X/S, Xbox One

Release: July 20th, 2021

Death’s Door is a game in which the player takes control of a Crow with the assignment of retrieving a soul lost to a thief. The titular Doors are gateways to a world that allow players to discover more about the game’s environment as well as the story that unfolds before them. The dark but cartoony art style of the game lends itself well to a morbid foray through the dungeons battling bosses and solving puzzles in this Devolver Digital-developed title.

#16 Dead Cells

Developer: Motion Twin

Publisher: Motion Twin

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release: August 7th, 2018

Dead Cells is an action platformer inspired by its predecessors in the Metroidvania genre. Dead Cells requires perfection from players and reruns of the levels, as the game does not allow for checkpoints. However, fans of older games that encouraged exploration and secrets will be happy to find that Dead Cells offers these in abundance, whether it be through the use of hidden passageways or secret entrances. In a game where permanent death means restarting one’s journey all over again, players will need all the skills they can muster in this daunting title.

#15 The Ori Series

Developer: Moon Studios GmbH

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release: March,11th,2015

Ori and the Blind Forest, a beautiful, artistic action-platformer game, was initially released on March 11th,2015. Draped in an aesthetically amazing art style, the game quickly garnered attention among platformer fans. With an absorbing atmosphere that can be described as calmingly beautiful, the forests of Ori offer an ambiance that is only enhanced with an enthralling soundtrack. Players are tasked with saving the forest, which has been lovingly hand-painted. Whether players enjoy the calm atmosphere or the platforming in this title, the artistic value of this game and its subsequent sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps, undoubtedly cannot be understated.

#14 Bastion

Developer: Supergiant Games

Publisher: Supergiant Games

Platforms: PC,Xbox One, Xbox 360,PS4,Nintendo Switch,Playstation Vita

Release: July 20th, 2011

Bastion is a role-playing action game released by developer Supergiant Games. The minds behind another entry on this list would later develop Hades. The DNA of the action combat can be seen in Bastion with smooth yet frantic combat that requires players to upgrade their weapons and abilities. Players searching for more content upon completion of this title will be glad to know that it offers a New Game Plus mode. With this mode offering more challenge, there is also a story-focused mode where players who do not want to be stressed out with difficulty can still enjoy the narrative. That, coupled with the stellar gameplay, ensures this title is sure to offer players a worthy investment of their time and energy.

#13 Shovel Knight

Developer: Yacht Club Games

Publisher: Yacht Club Games

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Nintendo 3DS,Nintendo Switch,Playstation 3,Playstation 4, Wii U, Playstation Vita

Release: June 26th, 2014

Shovel Knight was initially released for PC, Wii U, and 3DS iterations, with Xbox One, Playstation 3,4, and Vita, as well as Nintendo Switch ports to be released later. A 2D side-scrolling platformer crafted in the 8-bit style, the game tasks players with finding treasure throughout its many levels. Completion of the game also offers a New Game Plus mode in which players can enjoy more challenges. If a player is willing to dig for it, this indie title has plenty to be discovered.

#12 Cuphead

Developer: Studio MDHR

Publisher: Studio MDHR

Platforms: PC,Xbox One,Playstation 4,Nintendo Switch

Release: September 29th, 2017

Cuphead is a loving homage to cartoons of old as well as retro gaming. With an art style reminiscent of early animation cartoons, everything from the level and boss character design to the game’s soundtrack evokes a certain nostalgia. Releasing with a wide array of antagonists to defeat, the protagonists of the game, Cuphead and Mugman, have made a deal with the Devil that costs them their souls. With the saving grace that they will be spared if the brothers can recover soul contracts in the allotted amount of time. This title also features a stellar soundtrack that enhances the gameplay within its boss battles and has a delightful charm to be enjoyed.

#11 Celeste

Developer: Matt Makes Games

Publisher: Matt Makes Games

Platforms: PC,Xbox One,Playstation 4,Nintendo Switch

Release: January 25th, 2018

Celeste is a platformer from the creators of TowerFall that tasks the player with playing as Madeline, who seeks to save her sister. A narrative-driven game that has the player not only learning more about the characters within its world and the lengths they are willing to go to for one they love. Easy controls, as well as simple to grasp concepts, make this title a journey to enjoy.

#10 Disco Elysium

Developer: ZA/UM

Publisher: ZA/UM

Platforms: PC,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,Playstation 4,Playstation 5,Nintendo Switch

Release: October 15th, 2019

Disco Elysium is a single-player RPG with a unique caveat, that being that traditional combat does not exist within this game. The unique gameplay style of the game is coupled with a striking oil painting style that adds to the bleakness of the world. While the game lacks combat, this is supplemented with an in-depth skill check and dialogue system. This title offers a dialogue-rich experience full of moral dilemmas and decisions to be made for those who wish to delve deeper into its world and characters.

#9 Super Meat Boy

Developer: Team Meat

Publisher: Team Meat

Platforms: Xbox 360,PC,,Playstation 4,Playstation Vita,Wii U,Nintendo Switch

Release: October 20th, 2010

Super Meat Boy is a single-player platformer with an age-old story, that being that our meaty hero has lost his lass to a diabolical doctor, and she must be freed. With over 300 levels of meat grinding madness to enjoy, Super Meat Boy is sure to offer tons of entertainment and joy. This is only bolstered by the fact that Super Meat Boy allows for the creation of levels. By allowing players to add to the seemingly endless endeavors of this entry.

#8 Firewatch

Developer: Camp Santo

Publisher: Camp Santo, Panic

Platforms: PC,,Playstation 4,,Xbox One,Nintendo Switch

Release: Febuary 9th, 2016

Firewatch is a story-driven experience that sees players undertaking the role of a park ranger. Things are starting off normal enough with routine checks around the park, but it becomes apparent that there is more that is going on at the park. Offering dialogue options between the main character and his supervisor Delilah, Firewatch seeks to capture the silence and isolation of being the sole ranger at the park. This intriguing title offers players an experience that they will surely not forget.

#7 Outer Wilds

Developer: Mobius Digital

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PC,,Playstation 4,Playstation 5,Xbox Series X/S,Nintendo Switch

Release: May 28th, 2019

Outer Wilds is a game in which the player plays as a nameless character exploring a loop in time that lasts 22 minutes. After interacting with a statue that allows the main character to retain the information captured in each loop, the player sets out on their journey to unravel the mystery. Upon the main character’s journey, they encounter puzzles and information. This leads them to the answer and the cause of the time loop. Certain areas within the game can only be explored after completing the puzzle that allows the player’s ship to travel to that specific world. There is much to see and much to discover in the Outer Wilds.

#6 Stardew Valley

Developer: Concerned Ape

Publisher: Concerned Ape

Platforms: PC,Playstation 4,Playstation Vita,iOS,Android,Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Release: Febuary 26th, 2016

Stardew Valley is a wholesome pixelated farming sim with gameplay reminiscent of the classic Harvest Moon games when a letter from an ailing grandfather asks the main character to leave their cubicle confines for a simpler life—praised by critics for its ode to games of the past and the creator of the Harvest Moon series Yasuhiro Wada for remaining faithful to player agency and freedom. With various ways to enjoy the game, players are sure to find a home in this fascinating farming frolic.

#5 Return of the Obra Dinn

Developer: Lucas Pope

Publisher: 3909 LLC

Platforms: PC,,Playstation 4,Nintendo Switch,Xbox One

Release: October 18th, 2018

Return of the Obra Dinn is a puzzling adventure game. In which players attempt to uncover the fate of the Obra Dinn, a missing merchant ship from the 1800s. Armed with a pocketwatch that aids in the unraveling of the mystery, players seek the truth. Players will find a rich story inspired by early game design with a distinctive monochromatic art style that is sure to leave an impression on anyone who plays it. Players seeking a story experience would be remiss to miss this title.

#4 Inside

Developer: Play Dead

Publisher: Play Dead

Platforms: PC,Xbox One,Playstation 4,iOS,Nintendo Switch

Release: June 29th, 2016

From the minds behind Limbo comes Inside, with gameplay similar to Limbo in terms of puzzle solving and platforming elements and an even darker atmosphere. As with Limbo, the game’s hero is not named but is tasked with avoiding various obstacles and people in their path. Players who found the darkness of Limbo appealing will be glad to know that the game’s ambiance remains. Inside offers a dark, dreary delve into an unforgiving world that should be experienced by as many players as possible.

#3 What Remains of Edith Finch

Developer: Giant Sparrow

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PC,,Playstation 4,Playstation 5,Xbox One,Xbox Series X/S,iOS,Nintendo Switch

Release: April 25th, 2017

What Remains of Edith Finch is a story-driven narrative-based game in which the player plays as Edith Finch. Accursed with a curse that causes all of the family members to die, all except one member per generation are somehow allowed to live. Fascinated as the familial tale unfolds before them, players can figure out what exactly is going on with the Finch family and answer the titular question. What Remains of Edith Finch is a game that varies in the type of art displayed within the retelling of the family history and is a narrative that no doubt needs to be experienced.

#2 Hades

Developer: Supergiant Games

Publisher: Supergiant Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

Release: September 17th, 2020

Hades is a dungeon crawler created by the developers behind Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre. Hades tasks the player with defying the death deity of the Greek pantheon. Delving into dungeons full of enemies and bosses, mysteries and monsters meld together to create an experience that fans of the rogue-like genre will no doubt enjoy. Additionally, a precise but punishing combat style lends well to players seeking a challenge. Set within an Underworld that is constantly changing with each re-play of the game, players weave abilities to clear floors of this titan of a title.

#1 Hollow Knight

Developer: Team Cherry

Publisher: Team Cherry

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release: Febuary 24th, 2017

Hollow Knight is an action-adventure game that is wonderfully woeful in its aesthetic. This is shown within a charming handcrafted art style and a bleak but beautiful world. Draped in its daunting difficulty is a harrowing story full of bugs and bosses but also beauty. Along with the challenging gameplay reminiscent of games of old is a soundtrack that is gorgeously crafted and worthy of its own experience. The love and care developers Team Cherry poured into the game are apparent as soon as you start this title.