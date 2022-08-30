Multiversus Next Update Set To Be Big According To Director

When it comes to video games nowadays, the thing that everyone can expect is updates or patches being put into the various gaming titles to help iron out the different bugs and technical issues. This goes especially for fighting games like Multiversus. Because for them, it’s not just about bringing in new content; it’s also about making sure the existing content is stable, balanced, and fun. For example, the new free-to-play fighting title has been updating quite a bit as of late, including bringing in a new fighter in Morty. But that’s apparently only the beginning.

This statement comes not from us but from the game’s creative director, Tony Huynh. Tony was asked a question on Twitter about some of the content that seemed to be heading to the game. While Huynh did deflect part of the question, he did note that the next update would be big:

“Our main focus is still core systems, stability, and bug fixes. The patch next week will be one of our biggest ones yet, which adds a lot of cool things.”

Obviously, that leaves a lot of room for speculation, and many will no doubt take this as proof that things like a new mode or a new character will be on the way soon. But even if it’s just something like a balance update for key characters, which we have gotten in the past, it’ll be worth it.

Multiversus had done surprisingly well despite its weird entrance into the world because many weren’t sure what to make of this game when it was first announced. Mainly because of the variety of characters that would appear in the game. Fast forward to now, and not only has it gotten over 10 million players just for the open beta, but it’s also making money thanks to its Founder’s Pack options. It honestly was the top game of July due to those packs because players wanted to have access to more of the game and not wait for key rotations and unlocks.

As for right now, players are itching to try out new things in the game, including what the upcoming characters will be like. On that front, we do know at least two new characters for the title. Black Adam of DC Comics will be joining the fray, as will Stripe from the Gremlins franchise. More rumors are coming out about who might be after them, including Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch of the West.

So with that, all eyes are going to be on the next patch to see just how big it is.

