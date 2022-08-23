Morty Joins the Multiversus in New Update

Multiversus has been blowing up the gaming world ever since it arrived, and players are very much enjoying the characters available in the expansive title. Regardless of character locks or how many ways the title can ask you to spend money–such as with the Founder’s Pack— the game is still growing. This means that there is always a time to release a new character, and the new update 1.01 has just added Morty from Rick and Morty into the game.

The character will have the Plumbus, making him unique in various ways. He is the first of many characters to soon arrive in the game, and his partner Rick will join the fray soon enough, alongside characters like DC Comics’ Black Adam, as well as the Gremlin known as Stripe. The roster is going to become huge as time goes on, and just as wacky as the game itself.

However, it’s not just Morty who has been added to the game–the patch also adds a bunch of buffs and debuffs to certain characters. For example, if you have been liking characters such as Harley Quinn, Arya Stark, or Finn, they have been buffed to take less damage in fights. This will even the odds in battle.

In terms of debuffs, The Iron Giant and Velma have gotten nerfed, so using them won’t break things as much. Speaking of breaking things, what would a patch be without some bug fixes? The patch apparently fixed some that were affecting the game on certain levels, and the team said not too long ago that more adjustments were going to be coming. If something you wanted to be fixed in Multiversus hasn’t happened yet, be patient, it’ll come.

Other smaller fixes relating to cooldowns and ice debuffs have been adjusted as well.

All in all, updates are something players should expect to see a lot of in the future. As the game is going to expand and grow as it progresses through the beta, the fanbase will grow and the game itself will improve.

Not unlike certain other fighting game titles, the addition of new characters will bring both new players to the mix but also raise the hype of the title as a whole. There are already rumors of who might come next after the three we mentioned earlier, and with the wide net they’ve already cast, the roster at the end might be something truly diverse and wacky.

