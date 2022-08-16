Multiversus Leak Teases New Characters In Beetlejuice and Wicked Witch of the West!

The universal appeal of titles like Super Smash Bros, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and others of its like is that when you have these “grand universes” you can pull from, it means that the potential for characters is much higher than certain other fighting games out there. Yes, ones like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat and others can have “special fighters”, but they’re often a rarity (or just DLC) and not something you can expect with every new reveal. Multiversus is another title that has this going for them, and now, a new leak seems to indicate that things are going to get even wilder than before.

You might recall that we JUST got the information that within Season 1 two new characters that are going to show up are Black Adam from DC Comics and Stripe from the Gremlins franchise. This is actually rather poetic for the basic reason that the former is about to have a movie release this October, and the Gremlins are actually going to have their own return via HBO Max. So that makes sense for them to be highlighted in the game as it will go and promote them further.

But now, in a leak (that has since been stricken down by copyright…) we have a new clue as to who might be showing up next in Multiversus. That would be none other than Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch of the West!

If you’re curious as to how these two were found out about, dataminers went deep into the code of the game and found out that there were voicelines for Beetlejuice tucked away in the data, and then some of those lines referenced the Wicked Witch, and so, it appears as though both of those characters are going to be making an appearance.

This will be intriguing for various reasons. Not the least of which is that these characters are very different from many of the others in terms of their abilities and skills. Beetlejuice (*realizes he said his name three times and waits for him to appear…he does not*) for example is someone who can do pretty much everything as shown by his movie and cartoon. So the abilities they pull out of that for him will be interesting to watch. As for the Wicked Witch of the West, we know she’ll be able to use magic, but in what capacity remains to be scene. We also likely will see her flying monkeys show up in some capacity as well.

What this and the reveals of Black Adam and Stripe (along with Rick and Morty) really shows is that Multiversus is not afraid to get weird and wild with its roster. So if this is just the first season of new characters…who’s showing up soon after?

