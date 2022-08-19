Multiversus Was July’s Best-Selling game In the US

Game sales are often something that gets talked about in our world, mainly because we’re curious about how games are doing and whether big launches honestly had big sales to go along with them. The month of July had many big titles from multiple publishers. But according to the newest NPD data from the US, the biggest game that sold during that period of time was Multiversus. Which is odd…because you might recall that this game is not just in beta, but it’s also very much free-to-play. So how in the world did it go and top the charts like it did?

The answer to that is not microtransactions despite what you might think. But it is to do with a purchase in the form of Founder’s Packs. Basically, these packs were sold in various versions, and each one would help you unlock certain characters instantly, thus being able to break away from the locked characters you’re forced to play as in the free version, and give you other goodies. The prices on those packs ranged from $40-$90, so considering that Multiversus is apparently the No.1 game in July in the US, that should show you just how many packs were bought in that month.

Although, it does need to be noted that per the usual with NPD like this, the digital sales of games weren’t accounted for. So when you factor that in, things could be a little different. Either way though, this is a big boost for the people behind the game because it showed that not only were people willing to play it, they were willing to pay to get more from it. So one can only wonder what happens when the actual full game will release.

The title has honestly been a surprise for most gamers, because they definitely didn’t expect this “mash-up fighter” to go and be so fun to play, or successful. Again, it’s still in the beta, but a LOT of people have played it as those sales numbers prove. Plus, the game is already getting further hype due to the seasonal content that is already being announced or released. Including new playable characters coming out like Black Adam, Stripe from Gremlins, Rick and Morty, and more to come.

At times it’s honestly hard to pin down what makes this fighting game so fun. Part of it is the true focus on 2v2 matches where your characters can truly work with one another to obtain victory versus just going and fighting alongside a partner. There is a lot of speculation about what might be next for the game, and who might be in it. So stay tuned to see just how big Multiversus grows.

