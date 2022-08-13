MultiVersus Game Director Makes Clarification About Future Characters In Game

If you’ve been noticing a lot of “mashup fighter games” recently, you’re not alone, there have been a lot of brands/companies who have been trying to workout a way to get into the same market as Super Smash Bros and dominate with not just a great combat experience, but also a great lineup of characters that fans are going to be talking about before they even play it. The latest one to come out (and arguably make its mark the best among these new franchises) is that of MultiVersus. We say that not just because of all the characters they’ve gotten in the game so far, but that it’s already gotten 10 million players involved before it’s even left the beta!

Granted, the beta is a bit limiting in terms of who you can play and when and what not, but overall, the talk about the game has been incredibly positive, and when the game has its full release, many will be excited no doubt.

However, as with all games of this nature, the next question is, “Who’s next in MultiVersus?” We already know about the addition of Rick and Morty eventually (Season 1 DLC coming soon!) but if we look beyond that, there are a lot of potential characters they can use. …or is there?

Because Super Smash Bros fans know of an “unwritten rule” in games of its like where if you see a character in the background of a fighting level, or they’re a part of the game via another method (such as the Assist Trophies) then they’re not going to be a playable fighter because they already have a role in the game.

In MultiVersus, there are certain characters who have KO ringouts that involve entirely different characters, and that led to a conversation between a fan and the game’s director:

KO effect doesn’t prevent that character from becoming playable in the future — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) August 12, 2022

So there you go, the game won’t disqualify characters just because they’re in another part of the game. So thus, characters like Marceline and others are open to potentially be in the title.

And that’s good because due to this being open to literally every and all Warner Bros Discovery properties, it’d be shocking if we didn’t get some more characters from other brands…even if they are a bit out there for putting in a fighting game. But let’s not forget that this game has Velma, The Iron Giant, and will be getting Rick and Morty soon so…anything is up for grabs.

Oh, and they could put Michael Jordan in the game so that we have the ACTUAL GOAT in the title and not a certain basketball player with a failed sequel to one of the best movies of all time.

…you heard us right!

Source: Twitter