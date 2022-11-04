Nintendo Switch November Releases Highlighted

Last month, the Nintendo Switch had a lot of big-name titles come out. What made it just as unique was the fact that the titles were primarily third-party in nature. Persona 5, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Nier: Automata, Bayonetta 3, and more punctuated a hectic month for gamers. Some of those titles even came out within a week of one another. So yeah, gamers were busy and probably went a little broke. So, how does November stack up compared to the last one? Well, Nintendo seems to think that the Switch has a good lineup for the month, as they were tweeting its “highlights.” We’ll break it down game by game.

The big highlight of the month is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The 9th Generation of Pokemon has been anticipated since its announcement back in February. The games will feature an open-world aesthetic and let players choose one of three major storylines to have fun in. Players will have plenty to do with a whole new crop of Pokemon to catch. Additionally, the co-op features have been expanded to allow further gameplay with friends. Oh, and don’t forget about the pre-order bonuses you can get for the titles. There’s even a special edition Switch OLED that you can buy that has the legendary Pokemon for the game on it.

Not to be outdone, Sonic Frontiers is an open-world title that’ll put the blue blur in a location he’s never been to before. On the Starfall Islands, he’ll seek out the missing Chaos Emeralds, find his lost friends, and wield all new abilities to fight enemies. Sonic Team is promising something special with the title, so you won’t miss out on it.

Just Dance 2023 Edition is not to be ignored either. The title looks to upgrade much of what the previous title did, not only with its music but its customization. You’ll be able to pick your dancing avatar and customize them to suit your style. Plus, you’ll dance with the Joy-Cons and thus have a full range of motion as you go.

Finally, there’s It Takes Two. This charming title won many people’s hearts and many awards when it came out. The co-op-focused title is about two parents who are thinking about getting a divorce. When their daughter realizes this, her pain and tears turn them into two of her toys. Now, to get out of their predicament, they have to work together, solve puzzles, and maybe learn a thing or two about their relationship along the way. The game oozes charm and fun. The co-op gameplay is a must for those who want to play with a friend, family member, or partner.

So, all in all, the Nintendo Switch has a lot to offer in November.

Halloween may be over, but the treats keep coming on #NintendoSwitch this November! Check out some of the exciting titles launching this month: https://t.co/C72YJBjPVa pic.twitter.com/J41on8LbbQ — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) November 4, 2022

