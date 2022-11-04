Sonic Frontiers Is Already Being Streamed

There’s been a big problem going on with the video game world as of late. Mainly the issue of games and their content being put out before they’re meant to be released. Leaks, spoilers, and “broken street dates” have been happening quite a bit recently, and many developers are freaking ticked about it. Why? Because they don’t want their content out there until the release date! They hate spoilers because they can ruin some of the surprises and joys you get from playing them. With titles like Sonic Frontiers, this is getting taken to the next level because some copies are already out in the world, and people are streaming it already.

Whether it was on Twitch, YouTube, or even Twitter, someone has been taking a pirated version of the game and posting it online for all to see. If those streamers are unlucky, they’ll be caught in the first few minutes. However, some of them got to be live for about an hour, and that’s a lot of content that can be shown off in that amount of time. While it’s true that this isn’t the most harmful thing that can happen for a game like Sonic Frontiers, it’s still sad that the dev team has to deal with this in the first place.

After all, the team has been hyping up the game a lot and feels that it could be one of the best games that Sonic has ever been a part of. So for some of the game to already be leaked thanks to things like this stream? That’s not cool to them.

They’re hardly alone in that feeling, either. You might recall that another game, God of War Ragnarok, has been having leak issues thanks to retailers selling the game two weeks ahead of schedule! So one of the franchise’s leads, Cory Balrog, couldn’t help but go onto Twitter to vent about the situation and apologize to gamers trying to avoid leaks and spoilers, yet now have to deal with that.

Going back to Sonic for a sec. The blue blur just had a new trailer for his new title come out yesterday. The “Showdown” trailer focused on the story and the gameplay for the title, and it looks pretty good. Sonic will be heading to a set of islands to find the Chaos Emeralds. But upon those islands are not only vast terrains and areas to explore but a host of mechanics beasts that he’ll have to fight off. Plus, his allies are on the island and have been captured by a mysterious character.

Sonic will have to go fast to save the day, including going Super Sonic to take on behemoths. You can get the game in its complete and proper form when it releases on November 8th.

Source: VGC