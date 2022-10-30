God of War Ragnarok Producer Speaks Out Once More Against Leaks

While it’s hard to think about now, there was a point in time when getting spoilers for something was incredibly hard. After all, where were you going to get it from? If you weren’t on the set or in the studio making the item in question, the only way you’d get a spoiler is if someone slipped up and they made something known to you that they shouldn’t have. But today, with the power of the internet and fans going to great lengths to get snapshots of new things, it’s easier than ever to get things spoiled for you. For some, that’s fine. They like the spoilers. But others, not so much. Unfortunately, that includes the team behind God of War Ragnarok.

You see, there were already some leaks of the game coming out through news channels, which was sad because those spoilers and promo materials were given to them in confidence. But then, a retailer accidentally started selling the game two weeks early! When you have someone getting a AAA title that early? They’re going to leak stuff.

Sure enough, they did, and when Cory Balrog, who is the producer for God of War Ragnarok, found out about this, he went full Big Bang Theory on Twitter:

a retailer selling the game nearly TWO WEEKS before release.



just so disappointing. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022

He also apologized to fans who had to go and dodge all these spoilers as they waited for the November 9th release date on PS5. He and the team didn’t want this at all, but because of outside sources, the leaks are out there. So if you don’t want to get spoiled on social media, you might want to set up keywords to block out.

Sadly, this kind of thing has been happening a lot recently. A great example from a title that was just released is Gotham Knights. Before their launch, they had an issue where a promotional art book was leaked online. That wouldn’t have been a problem in some cases, except the art book highlighted one of the endgame bosses. So naturally, that’s what you want to keep under wraps until it’s out in the world. One of the game’s leaders from WB Montreal also went onto Twitter and vented about how leaks like this were happening to their title.

One company trying to keep leaks to a minimum is The Pokemon Company. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are just a few weeks from their release on the Nintendo Switch, and the last several mainline games have all had leaks happen. The company is mad every time this happens because it ruins some of the surprises meant for gamers.

As you can see, the dev teams don’t want leaks and spoilers to ruin the titles that are coming out. So if you see a spoiler, don’t share it, and don’t talk about it.

