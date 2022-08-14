God Of War Ragnarok Leaks Starting To Emerge?

The internet as a whole has been something that is a bit contradictory in terms of what it has done for the video game community. For example, due to the internet, we’ve been able to form online communities that we can talk with about the games we like, as well as ask for help on games and look up guides if we are stuck (and thus don’t have to worry about actually buying the guides). Also, this has allowed for games to be fixed via patches, new content to be added via DLC and updates, and more. But, there are a few catches to this. There are toxic members of those online communities, the DLC/updates that we get aren’t always the best (and that also led to loot boxes) and then there are leaks. Which affect even the biggest of AAA titles like the upcoming God Of War Ragnarok.

For whatever reason, people just can’t help themselves and want to leak everything, even when it’s clear that people just want to experience the game for themselves and not have anything spoiled. So given that God Of War Ragnarok is not coming out until November, what is there to be leaked?

(1/3) I'm starting to get a small collection of insider shit on God of War: Ragnarok, & I have no idea what to do with it. Funnily enough, I haven't played the franchise yet, so a lot of the tidbits I know is all Greek to me (pun slightly intended). Lots of Nordic terms I kinda' — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 13, 2022

Well, as noted by the insider above, people are starting to get not just information about the game, including more about the game’s story and all that will go down in it, but they’re starting to get concept art and looks at characters who haven’t been revealed in the game yet. For example, we’ve already since this worlds version of Thor (who looks much more again to his true Norse roots versus what most people think about in the Marvel Universe), but some of the leaks also show off the look of Odin the Allfather. So if you don’t want his arrival to be spoiled just yet, you might want to avoid the leaks.

Just to be clear, there are no “earth shattering” leaks that have come out for the game yet, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t things to avoid. What’s more, as history has shown, once leakers start putting stuff out there, it’s hard to put the genie back into that bottle. So if you want full-on no spoilers on social media (where many of the leaks are going to be posted no doubt), you might want to start setting up filters so none of it reaches your timeline.

There is a lot of hype around this game, and you can understand to an extent why people want to talk about it now. The previous title on the PS4 was incredible in every way, and they’re hoping the sequel lives up to the potential it has, and then some.

