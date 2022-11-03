Sonic Frontiers Gets New Cinematic Trailer

Given the inconsistency in recent titles in the franchise, it’s understandable that fans are nervous about the upcoming Sonic Frontiers. The game didn’t have the best showcasing at first. But then, throughout many previews and trailers, fans got a better look at the games and all you can do. Add that to what Sonic Team and SEGA have been saying as they promoted the game; you definitely see its potential. Today, a new trailer mixing cinematics and gameplay highlighted further what you could expect from the game. It’ll be a challenging and expansive title based on what we see.

Through the cutscenes and gameplay clips, we get more glimpses of the Starfall Islands. These islands have become the home to the Chaos Emeralds and many of Sonic’s allies after they were taken from their homes. Now, Sonic must find all the Chaos Emeralds, free his friends, and fight off all the enemies these islands have.

The cutscenes show off some of Sonic’s allies we’ll interact with in the game. We see Tails, Amy, and even Big the Cat! Tails has his plane with him, so that’ll be interesting to see if that comes into play with the gameplay. Some fans won’t be happy about Big the Cat is in the title, but we’ll give him a shot.

Meanwhile, the gameplay scenes focus on the combat and biomes of the islands you’ll be partaking in. Sonic has already been confirmed to have a skill tree in the game that he’ll use to gain more abilities and take on more dangerous foes. He’ll be able to blitz them, hit them with energy attacks, and run a circle around them to break their defenses. You’ll need many of these attacks to kill certain bosses, so upgrade your skill tree wisely.

As for the areas of the game, we see many different spots that Sonic will visit. That’s important because the game is open-world, meaning you’ll be running, weaving, and bouncing off all sorts of things as you go through the islands. The trailer doesn’t show the game’s cyber worlds, so there will be even more to explore and play through.

Additionally, we see some of the bosses that Sonic and his friends will face in the game, and some look to give even Sonic a challenge.

Finally, at the end, we see the arrival of Super Sonic, who hadn’t been confirmed for the game up until now. Super Sonic is when Sonic gets all the Chaos Emeralds and transforms into a nigh unstoppable being. A form he’ll definitely need against the mega boss we see at the end of the trailer.

Sonic Frontiers seems to have all it needs to be successful. We’ll find out on November 8th if it turns out that way.

