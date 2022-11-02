Sonic Frontiers Gets BTS Look Behind Original Track

Music in video games has evolved far beyond what anyone could’ve expected. During the early days of arcades and consoles, developers did what they could to make the game sound exciting with their limited resources. Then, as the consoles grew more powerful, grander music was allowed to be played. Fast forward to now, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a AAA title that either doesn’t have an orchestra or a stacked team of sound designers making sure every scene and theme feels powerful and impactful. Sonic Frontiers is SEGA’s attempt to bring the saga back to prominence, which means having the best music available for fans to listen to.

SEGA posted a behind-the-scenes video highlighting the recording session behind one of the game’s tracks. The track is for “Ares Island,” which is hailed for its “ocean of sand.” That means the track needs to feel like you’re wandering through the desert and basking in the heat of the sun above. As the video rolls on, you see not only the many instruments that make the track but clips of Ares Island. Given that the game will be open-world, you’ll wander the sand-filled island for some time. In addition, a recent gameplay demo showed off another island and its vast scope. So if the desert island is a similar size, you’ll find a lot to do and explore there.

You can check out the recording session below. Give it a listen if you want a tease of what the soundtrack will be like.

The video is only the latest detail to be shown off about Sonic Frontiers. The game’s plot revolves around Sonic as he goes after the Chaos Emeralds. They’ve suddenly vanished, and as he searches for them, he ends up on islands he’s never been to. The problem is that he’s not alone on those islands. His friends have been kidnapped, and all-new enemies are trying to take him down for an unknown reason.

Now, he’ll have to travel island by island to free his allies, get the Chaos Emeralds, and put a stop to those behind everything. The open-world aesthetic will be on full display from the get-go. You’ll travel around each island, get rings and collectibles, and face off against many enemies.

But be warned, some enemies are more challenging than others. You’ll need to unlock special abilities to damage them in any meaningful way. The dev team has even said that some enemies cannot be beaten unless you have the right skills. So be sure to use the new skill tree system wisely to power up Sonic enough to get the job done.

Plus, cyber portals will let you venture into classic-style Sonic levels to go fast and beat new challenges. The title arrives on November 8th.

Source: YouTube