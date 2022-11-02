Modern Warfare 2 Isn’t Getting Ranked Play Until 2023

Treyarch has revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be getting Ranked Play, but it may not be as soon as some players were expecting. In a new tweet from the studio, the developer explains that Modern Warfare 2 players can expect to get started with Ranked Play “in 2023.” There’s no word on exactly when in 2023 this will be, but it’s safe to say that competitive players will have a bit of a wait on their hands for the time being.

The tweet also details the developer’s plans for Ranked Play, which will apparently deliver a number of features and experiences for those taking part. Treyarch says it’ll be working with its partners to make sure Ranked Play has a number of competitive modes, ranked skill divisions and visible skill ratings. On top of those, Ranked Play will also feature a top 250 leaderboard and a variety of competitive rewards. This doesn’t seem like anything too different from a typical ranked mode in Call of Duty, so it’s interesting that Treyarch isn’t bringing Ranked Play into Modern Warfare 2 for some time yet.

While the news may come as a bit of a disappointment to some competitive Call of Duty players, the developer also confirms that there’ll be a new playlist for Modern Warfare 2 players to get stuck into in the coming weeks. Launching on November 16 as part of the game’s season one will be the CDL Moshpit, although details on the what and where of this particular playlist are yet to be shared.

In a follow-up tweet, the developer added that Black Ops Cold War League Play and Vanguard Ranked Play will be closed down by the end of this month. This will undoubtedly come as a further disappointment for those playing these established ranked modes, especially when there doesn’t seem to be any kind of concrete date for a new Ranked Play mode as yet. Players are advised to obtain any rewards they have remaining in both game modes before November 22, so there are still a couple more weeks until they shut down ranked games for the time being. Treyarch also stressed that these modes will have a direct effect on the upcoming Ranked Play mode in Modern Warfare 2, explaining that “the success of these modes has directly contributed to the future of Ranked Play. We sincerely thank you for all the data, feedback, and time played that was collected over the past two years.”

It’s worth remembering that November 16 will introduce Modern Warfare 2‘s season one alongside the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. There’s certainly plenty for competitive players to keep busy with while they wait for the eventual launch of Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2, which has become the franchise’s fastest-selling and most lucrative game to date.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

