Modern Warfare 2’s Las Almas Could Be New Warzone 2 Map

Although the game hasn’t launched yet, there’s already some speculation and potential leaks circulating online about Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. This is partly to do with the fact that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched its Early Access campaign yesterday and as a result, people are definitely talking.

The full version of Modern Warfare 2, which includes its multiplayer and new DMZ extraction modes, launches in full on October 28, with Warzone 2.0 expected to be released shortly afterwards, on November 16. While it’s previously been revealed that the first map Warzone 2.0 will launch with will be the brand new Al Mazrah map, players are already discussing what the game’s next map will be. One notable insider thinks they have the answer to that question.

According to the Twitter user and previously accurate Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope, players should turn their attention to one of the regions that take centre stage in the current Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign. That’s the region of Las Almas, a fictional zone in Mexico that’s home to the Las Almas drug cartel.

The campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is focused quite heavily on Mexican drug cartels, so it stands to reason that there’ll be locations that match up with the bases of these organisations. While it’s worth bearing in mind that this is just speculation at this point, TheGhostOfHope seems almost certain that the next map in Warzone 2.0 will be the Las Almas area.

Las Almas is 100% gonna be our next big BR map for Warzone 2. — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 21, 2022

It’s not exactly official information, but it’s potentially worth considering. The main campaign for Modern Warfare 2 has only just got underway, so it may be that Infinity Ward and Activision want players to familiarise themselves a bit with Las Almas before launching it as a wider or more developed version for Warzone 2.0. If that is the case, it probably won’t be for a while yet, as the first map that’s coming into the battle royale game is confirmed as being the Asian location of Al Mazrah.

There will be 18 points of interest on the Al Mazrah map, some of which players will recognise from the classic Modern Warfare series maps. These include Oasis, Taraq Village, Quarry (Modern Warfare 2), Rohan Oil, Al Mazrah City (includes Highrise from Modern Warfare 2), Caves, Hydroelectric, Marshlands, Port, Sa’id City, Observatory (Dome in Modern Warfare 3), Al Sharim Pass, Cemetery, Akhdar Village (Showdown in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare), Sawah Village,

Sarrif Bay, Fortress and Airport (Terminal in Modern Warfare 2).

As for when we might find out about this Las Almas map’s appearance, it’s far too early to tell. Until then, we’ll just have to wait and see what else comes along with Warzone 2.0 when it launches on November 16.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches in full on October 28 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16. Both will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC.

Source