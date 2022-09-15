Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Launches November 16

It’s finally been confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will launch on November 16. The release date was officially revealed during today’s Call of Duty Next showcase, alongside lots of other exciting nuggets of information. The game will be free to play on a variety of platforms like its predecessor and will include some exciting new mechanics, such as swimming.

It’s certainly going to be an exciting end-of-year period for Call of Duty players, who will see the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 within a couple of weeks of each other. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28 and will introduce some innovative and evolutionary changes to the shooter’s multiplayer gameplay modes. In terms of Warzone 2, one of the most exciting new features will be the inclusion of the Al Mazrah map, which was shared in some detail during the Call of Duty Next presentation.

Described as a “meticulously crafted” new map, the playable area will feature a number of new locations such as an evolved version of The Gulag, which will task players with escaping before gaining access to the main map, starting out using only their bare hands. There’ll also be the storm-battered Circle Collapse zone to navigate, which will fall victim to a number of weather anomalies that split up the area’s safe zones.

Some potential locations were teased earlier today thanks to a leak from industry journalist Tom Henderson. However, as with all rumors and leaks, it’s worth waiting for official details from the game’s developers, which we now have. The next iteration of Warzone will also introduce an enhanced Buy Station, which will enable players to ‘buy back’ fallen squadmates, as well as purchase weapons, gas masks, killstreaks and more. Upgrades will also be available from the map’s Shop location.

The new map will also bring along new modes of transportation for players to get to grips with. As well as being able to swim in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, players will also have access to more than a dozen unique vehicles. Combat can also be carried out whilst in the water, so players will need to be on their guard even when swimming from one location to another. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will also introduce AI combatants into the mix. Taking guard of specially-designed Strongholds, these AI fighters will prove a tough challenge for those brave enough to try to loot what’s inside.

The launch date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 comes alongside the reveal of the game’s rumored DMZ mode, which will introduce a sandbox mode into the game. More information is expected to come out on this shortly, so watch this space.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will launch on November 16. It will be available to play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

