Resident Evil Village Shows Off Shadows of Rose DLC

As part of today’s Tokyo Game Show presentation, Capcom has shed new light on the Resident Evil Village‘s new DLC. The Winters’ Expansion for the base game brings in a number of new features, including a third-person gameplay mode and new story content.

As detailed in the presentation, the Shadows of Rose story DLC will focus on the story of Ethan Winters’ daughter Rose Winters. Last seen as a baby in the main Resident Evil Village game, the new storyline will jump into the future, where players will meet Rose as a 16-year-old. The new story content also takes place in a third-person perspective and sees Rose fighting for survival in her own right. The action will take place inside “a warped and twisted realm,” known as the Consciousness of the “Megamycete.” It’ll be packed with evil monsters ready to attack Rose from any angle and unfortunately, it’s revealed that she’s only able to carry a small amount of ammo, a handgun, and some first aid.

However, not all the odds are stacked against Rose. The footage showcased during today’s presentation gave players a look at Rose’s hidden powers, which she will need to help her stay alive. We got the first real look at these powers in action too, with her ability to freeze enemies with her special abilities looking particularly useful, both as a defense skill as well as an attacking mechanic.

This freezing technique allows Rose to pinpoint her attackers’ weak points, helping her to take them down with her gun much more effectively. It’ll also enable Rose to clear certain obstacles that are blocking her path as she journeys into the heart of a new nightmare. Creepy, but definitely very cool stuff.

Alongside all the exciting new story content and other additions, Resident Evil Village‘s Shadows of Rose storyline will also bring a new enemy into the game. The amazingly literally-named Face Eater is an especially nasty type of monster capable of, well, eating faces. Come up against it and it’ll simply start physically sucking the life out of you, which is every bit as grim and intense as it sounds. Avoidance is probably a player’s best defense, so Rose will need to be on the lookout for these gangly, grey face hoovers.

Further news and updates on Resident Evil Village will be heading our way this October, as Capcom has also confirmed a special showcase event for the franchise. Whether this means news of another future DLC or potentially some additional content for the upcoming Winters’ Expansion, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Pre-orders for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition (which includes the new DLC) and the Winters’ Expansion as a standalone add-on for those who already have the base game are now available. It’ll be released on October 28 for Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

