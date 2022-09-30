Warzone 2 DMZ Mission Details Leaked Online

Players who truly can’t wait to get into the action in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be keen to learn about the game’s latest leaked content. As reported earlier today by Tom Henderson in Insider Gaming, a Call of Duty data miner has uncovered some insider information on the upcoming shooter’s brand new DMZ mode.

The new mode, which is an extraction-style mode that’s the first of its kind in Call of Duty: Warzone, will give players a number of objectives and missions to complete as part of its gameplay. According to Henderson’s report, the data uncovered by this data miner has pretty much unveiled all of the DMZ mode’s individual missions and specific objectives. Amongst these are a number of extraction-specific tasks such as extracting set numbers of weapons, cash and interestingly, liquor bottles.

Extracting cash is an interesting move, as if true, this may suggest that the in-game currency used in Warzone 2 can be retained and used to purchase DMZ-specific gear and/or weapons. Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see if this is the case when the game launches on November 16. Either way, the leaked list of missions gives players a lot more information about what they could be up against in the game’s DMZ mode, so if you’re curious you can check them out right here.

The full list of leaked missions and objectives from the data mine for Warzone 2 are detailed below. These aren’t confirmed to be 100% accurate, so be sure to take them with a pinch of salt. In the list, “X” is used as a placeholder for an as-yet-unknown number.

Warzone 2 Leaked DMZ Missions

Extract X amount of enemy grunt weapons

Mission brief: “Al Qatala has set up several surface-to-air missile sites in the DMZ. There are frequently transport planes flying overhead, SAM sites can shoot them down allowing you to recover their supplies.”

Capture X amount of SAM sites

Mission brief: “We need to acquire intel about how Al Qatala is arming its grunts. Bring back some of their weapons so we can analyze them.”

Extract X amount of cash in one match

Mission brief: “We are low on coin because of several consecutive botched operations by your fellow soldiers. We need a lump sum urgently for an upcoming mission.£

Extract a Hail Storm

Mission brief: “Uncle Sam is looking to do some research on the weapons being distributed throughout Saba. Acquire and extract a Hail Storm shotgun and we can use it to gain some goodwill with the feds. There’s a rumor the Hail Storm can be purchased at specific buy stations.”

Kill a boss and extract their weapon case

Mission brief: “We’ve received intel that the chemist has acquired a weapon case containing valuable rare weapons. Find a hard drive and upload it in order to track him down. Acquire his weapon case by any means necessary.”

Extract with a full backpack

Mission brief “A mission into the DMZ cannot be considered successful without extracting sufficient resources. Fill your backpack before you exfil to maximize your efficiency.”

Empty X amount of vehicles of gas (empty the gas of civilian vehicles)

Mission brief: “Al-Qatala is planning to transport weapons using civilian vehicles, drive nearby vehicles until their tanks are empty to sabotage Al-Qatala’s plans.”

Extract with X amount of different lethals or tacticals

Mission brief: Extract with X amount of different lethals or tacticals

Kill X amount of grunts in hydro using a shotgun

Mission brief: Travel to Hydro and get up close to the Al-Qatala infantry so we can observe their tactics. Dispatch them with a shotgun. You can acquire one in a buy station or in an enemy supply cache.

Kill X amount of riot shield grunts

Mission brief: “Enemy strongholds are often guarded by well-equipped grunts with riot shields. If you can outflank them you’ll have easy access to the loot they’re protecting.”

Kill X amount of special forces

Mission brief: “Heavily armored grunts will infil if you cause enough trouble in the DMZ. We need intel on their combat capabilities, get their attention and terminate them.”

Extract X amount of liquor bottles

Mission brief: “Before Saba was evacuated, a famous collector of fine liquors lived there. Looters have stolen and relocated most of his collection all around Saba. Find a few bottles and bring them back, they’re highly valuable.”

Kill X amount of grunts at long range

Mission brief: “Good marksmen can take out enemies before they’re ever detected. Prove your marksmanship by eliminating some Al Qatala grunts from long range.”

Kill X amount of grunts in oilfield using a sniper rifle

Mission brief: “The Oilfields are a critical POI for our operation. Wipe out the grunts there, but don’t get too close. Acquire a sniper rifle at a buy station or elsewhere and use it to eliminate the hostiles.”

Kill X amount of operators with an assault rifle.

Mission brief: “Prove that you have the skills to be a helpful asset to us. Acquire an assault rifle and use it to terminate other operators.”

Kill X amount of operators

Mission brief: “We need to increase our influence in Saba. Eliminate any operators you find to strengthen our foothold.”

Kill X amount of operators in Quarry

Mission brief: “Command wants to get a foothold in Quarry, but informants have told us about rampant activity from other Factions. Clear out some of their operators so we can move in.”

Kill X amount of operators with an SMG

Mission brief: “Weapons found in the DMZ are unreliable. Verify the killing potential of a recovered SMG by testing it on hostile operators.”

