Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2 Gets PlayStation Exclusive DLC

It’s now been confirmed that the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have some exclusive pre-order bonuses for those on PlayStation. According to Activision and Sony, those on PS4 and PS5 who opt to pre-order the game ahead of its upcoming release will receive some platform-exclusive DLC.

The DLC, called the Oni Operator Pack, will be for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 and will be available to play on day one. It includes an exclusive high-spec weapon blueprint that can be used in both games, as well as the unique “Oni” Operator, Hiro “Oni” Watanabe. He will also be playable in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The character has been detailed in a bit more depth in a new update on the PlayStation blog, which gives some more insight into his ethos and backstory. Check him out in action right here.

Described as being particularly courageous, Oni is “a warrior and gun-for-hire who descended from a centuries-old samurai clan.” He also brings with him some personal baggage, as it’s explained that the character is “torn between country and family, he honours the code of the samurai while fighting to clear his disgraced family name.” Pretty deep stuff, but great news for PlayStation gamers, who will get Oni and his equipment as part of the exclusive DLC bundle.

It’s been a busy 24 hours for fans of Call of Duty. As part of yesterday’s Call of Duty Next event, players have been treated to a lot of new information about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. While we knew that Modern Warfare 2 would be releasing on October 28, we also got a launch date for Warzone 2, which will follow the highly popular shooter with a November 16 release date. Details for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 look pretty exciting so far. There’s a wealth of new content and combat mechanics to get to grips with, including swimming and water-based fighting action, to name a couple of things.

There are other benefits for those opting to pre-order Modern Warfare 2, even if you’re not a PlayStation gamer. For those who pre-order a digital copy of the game now, early access to the main campaign will be unlocked a whole week before the title launches. Modern Warfare 2 pre-orders will also come with immediate access to the Final Judgement Bundle and Khaled Al Asad Operator Bundle for use in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone. In addition, players pre-ordering now will also get the Ghost Legacy Pack for use in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.

In other news, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches its multiplayer open beta today, again with PlayStation gamers getting a first bite of the action. They’ll be able to try out the action in the upcoming game first, for the full weekend. Those who’ve pre-ordered can jump in from today, with everyone else on PlayStation able to take part in the open beta from September 18 to 20. Those on Xbox and PC will be able to have their turn next week, with access starting on September 22.

Source