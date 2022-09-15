Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Unveils Gunsmith 2.0 And The New Vault System

Infinity Ward, gives us an overview on what the new Gunsmith mode looks like as well as the new vault system.

Infinity Ward has just released a new video showing off Gunsmith 2.0. For players of the previous Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Gunsmith will still allow you to customize your gun with custom stocks, sights, grips, and so on but with a revamped environment and the addition of a new customization category called “receivers”.

Infinity Ward has grouped up similar weapons into a “family” which streamlines progression and attachment unlocks. For example, starting off you will get the first platform, M4. As you progress you’ll unlock new receivers such as an M16. When you swap out receivers (which are essentially different guns) you will retain all your attachments across receivers.

How one unlocks attachments has also changed. You get multiple levels for each attachment which can affect the platforms differently:

The first weapon level is for Receivers, Barrels, Stocks, Rear Grips, and Magazines.

The second weapon level is for, Optics, Ammunition, Underbarrels Foregrips, and Muzzles. These only need to be unlocked once which then can be equipped for all weapons in the game.

The 3rd and 4th levels of attachments are specific to the weapons platform.

Infinity Ward has also finally revealed what the highly anticipated “vault system” looks like. It’s dubbed “the ultimate blueprint” which unlocks every attachment for any weapon on the M4 platform with a specific aesthetic. The first example Infinity Ward gave is the FJX Cinder, an M4 variant with an orange aesthetic.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out on October 28th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Pre-orders gain early access to the campaign on October 20th.