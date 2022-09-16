Street Fighter 6 Beta Test Coming Out Next Month

Street Fighter 6 has been on a lot of people’s minds as of late, not the least of which because a brand-new trailer dropped at the Tokyo Game Show. The video revealed the return of some new characters as well as new details on some new modes and features players can expect in the upcoming title. But one thing that fans absolutely want to know more about is not just what the game will offer, but when they can play it themselves! The good news is that there is a closed beta coming up next month, so long as you have the right systems, you’ll be able to enjoy the new battle modes and even cross-play.

We said right systems because the beta will only be for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam, which makes sense given the next-gen feel the game is going for with its top-tier graphics. The beta was revealed on Twitter and it announced that it’ll happen between October 7 and October 10. As for what you’ll be able to do within it, you’ll have plenty of options, including Ranked Match, Casual Match, Battle Hub Match, Open Tournament, Extreme Battle, Game Center, and the Training Mode. That’ll be more than enough to keep a lot of people occupied for the few days that it’s online.

As for the characters you’ll be able to play, sadly, that’s a bit more limited. The four new characters that were confirmed yesterday won’t be in the beta version of the game, but Ryu, Guile, Jaime, Luke, Ken Kimberly, Juri, and Chun-Li will be playable.

On the official website for the closed beta, where you’ll be able to apply to participate, Capcom made it clear that the point of the beta is to find problems and fix them.

“The aim of the closed beta test is for us to monitor the play experience of participants, identify any potential issues, and then address them in order to improve the quality of the game.”

They noted that there could be things that cause the game to crash or freeze, asking players not to be overly frustrated with any problems they find as the devs are still working things out. At the end of the beta, there will be a survey that is sent to all participants so that they can tell Capcom what they thought of the beta and how they can improve Street Fighter 6 going forward.

In terms of the new avatars that were announced for the game, you’ll be able to create one and even use it in the new Battle Hub area, but you won’t be able to change them nor use them in fights.

Source: Capcom