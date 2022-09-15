Street Fighter 6 Gets New Character Reveals and World Tour Details

Street Fighter 6 was announced a while ago, and ever since then, players have been wanting to know what else would be coming along with the title. Visually, the game is trying to be the most impressive in the game’s history, and it’s clearly succeeding in that department. As we all know, the gameplay is going to be what matters to most fighting game aficionados. Thankfully, at the Tokyo Game Show, the devs announced that not only four returning favorites would be joining the fight, but they also broke down the single-player experience that players will be able to have via World Tour. This is complete with the fact that you’re going to be creating your own avatar character for the first time ever!

What’s more, as is shown in the trailer, players will be able to customize them to an incredible degree. We’re not just talking hairstyles and facial features–we’re talking body type, height, what’s on your skin, what you wear, and so on. They really want you to be your own character and have a piece of yourself in the title. After creating your avatar, you’ll meet up with the new character Luke, who will be your coach and help you in the beginning parts of the story. He’ll teach you some moves and then you’ll be off on a journey to learn from the other masters of the Street Fighter world like Ryu and Chun-Li. Each one you learn from will allow you to learn different moves. It’s implied that you’ll be able to mix and match them to create your own unique fighting style, and more details on the World Tour will come later.

Another big reveal is that of the Battle Hub. This will act as an arena of sorts where you can meet up to 99 other players, chat with them, battle them, and even host tournaments. Clearly, Street Fighter 6 is focused on not just making a great single-player experience, but bringing the community together in fun new ways.

Of course, the big reveals are that of the four returning characters.

First up is Ken, who has been accused of a criminal plot and thus has had to go into hiding, abandoning his family in the process. Hopefully, his personal story will be able to show that he was framed.

Then we have Blanka, the electric powerhouse that has somehow become an adventure tour guide. The yoga monk Dhalsim will bring his impressive move set back to this game, as well as the elephants on his stage! Finally, there’s E. Honda, the sumo legend who is trying to help take the sport to a worldwide stage.

On top of all of this, there will be a closed beta from October 7 to October 10. Stay tuned for more details on that and when the game will launch in 2023!

Source: PlayStation Blog