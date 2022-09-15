One Piece Odyssey Receives Official Release Date at TGS 2022, New Trailer Debuts

Bandai Namco has finally announced the release date for their highly anticipated anime-based video game, One Piece Odyssey. During TGS 2022, the developers released a new trailer for the game, which revealed that the game is set to debut on January 1st, 2023.

Players will literally jump into the One Piece world and explore the legendary lost island Waford. Join Luffy, Nami, and the whole gang in exploring the mysterious island. However, shortly after arriving on the island, the crew loses their powers. This sets off a train of events that will cause our adventure to set in motion. Luffy and the crew will now scour the island for these little cubes that have their powers locked away, you will need to find them all if you want to recover your power. However, it won’t be so easy as you should expect a ton of adversaries along the way.

Check out the release date trailer for One Piece Odyssey down below:

In recent One Piece news, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the anime has just wrapped filming. This means we are getting closer to seeing how this adaptation turns out. Co-showrunner for the series Matt Owens took to the internet to thank the fans and express his excitement for the show. They have been pouring their hearts and hard work into the anime adaption and hopefully, both fans of the series and newcomers alike will find it awesome.

One Piece is a critically acclaimed anime with one of, if not, the biggest fan bases. One of the cinematographers for the upcoming adaptation noted that the head team watched all 1000 episodes of the anime to ensure that they got things right on a grand scale. They also admitted, however, that they weren’t going to make a carbon copy of the series as a whole. We will keep an eye on the project as we will surely be getting a trailer for the show in the relatively near future!

One Piece Odyssey is set to release for the PS4 and PS5 on January 1st, 2023. Are you excited about the upcoming anime game? Let us know in the comments below!

