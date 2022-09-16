Dragon Ball: The Breakers Shows off Majin Buu Trailer

The Dragon Ball universe has provided players with all sorts of games to play within the setting of the anime. To be fair, many of them focus on the fighting game style, which is what most fans may expect. There’s nothing we love nothing more than beating the crap out of certain characters with our favorite Z-Fighter or villain. That being said, that doesn’t mean the franchise isn’t above branching out and doing something a bit more unique. Dragon Ball: The Breakers, for example, is one such title. The title isn’t so much about fighting as it is about surviving against impossible odds with a few familiar faces by your side.

The game itself is an asymmetrical 1v7 survival game. Very loosely, as we’ll dive into more later, you’ll play as seven ordinary citizens who have to try and escape a certain area. But there will also be one player known as the Raider, and that Raider will be one of the most powerful villains in Dragon Ball’s history–Frieza, Cell, or Majin Buu. Each of these characters will get stronger as the game goes on and thus further challenge your chances at survival.

Today, a new trailer for Dragon Ball: The Breakers showed off the dangers of trying to face Majin Buu, as well as showcasing a Survivor character in the form of a farmer. That’s it–he’s just a farmer with a Power Level of 5. You’ll have to use the various abilities that this farmer has in order to escape, but when it comes to trying to survive someone like Majin Buu, that’s not exactly the easiest thing in the world.

As we see in the trailer, Majin Buu will come in all his various forms, including Kid Buu, Fat Buu, and some of the others as well. You’ll even have the potential for going inside of Majin Buu himself and trying to burst out of him.

Another thing you’ll notice is that you’ll be able to set up traps to try and keep Majin Buu away. Majin Buu will also destroy certain areas to limit where you can go and turn people into candy as many people recall from the anime series.

To be clear, while this is set in the Dragon Ball universe, the game isn’t meant to be thought of as canon. The Survivors and the Raider are trapped in a Temporal Seam and have to try and get out before the Raider gets them all. They’ll level up their characters during the game session to try and get stronger and unlock abilities to help them like capsules. All the while, the Raider is watching, hunting, and limiting the playing field.

The game will have an open beta starting on September 21, and even has some unique special editions that fans can get their hands on. The title will arrive on October 14.

Source: Twitter