Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 to Get Characters from New Movie

When people think about the Dragon Ball franchise, most rightfully think of the anime. After all, it was what made the series popular outside of Japan and kickstarted the “boom” that is the anime domination that we now have in full effect. But, longtime fans know that the franchise has had a long run in video games, mainly starting in the PlayStation 2 era when graphics were to the level that it could handle the high-octane action. Ironically though, one of the most popular games around featuring the title is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, mainly because of its ever-expanding roster.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 tells its own original story within the Dragon Ball universe, including adding new characters to make things a bit special. But it also harkens back to other parts of the franchise, which will now include the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! As revealed on Twitter, a new batch of DLC is coming focused on the new characters in the movie, with a confirmation of one and a tease of another.

As you can see below, the first character that will arrive in the game is none other than Gamma 2. One of the two new androids made by the Red Ribbon Army to counter the Z-Fighters in a misguided attempt to save the world from an alien threat. If you watched the movie, you know what to expect. As shown in the character trailer for the game, Gamma 2 will have all his flashy moves that were in the movie, not the least of which are the attacks that show the sound effects being done. They’re holograms for the record, but they’re still cool looking.

Gamma 2 from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero joins the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 lineup, with more on the way! Who are you wishing for? pic.twitter.com/8c0y3U0Tv2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2022

On top of this though, and the “showdown” with Piccolo which is pretty much from the movie, we get a tease of the second new character from the movie in Gamma 1. Both of these two were vital in the movie in a variety of ways, and they do have different abilities, attacks, and personalities. So it’ll be interesting to see what it’ll be like to play as them in the game.

As the trailer shows, there will be a third character in the Super Hero DLC Pack. It’s not hard to guess that it will either be Orange Piccolo or Gohan’s new form that wasn’t officially named in the movie. Then again, they could make it a full villain set and put in Cell Max. It’s unknown at this point, but we do know another pack of DLC will be coming after these three are in the game.

All in all, it shows that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is going to keep having an influence on the franchise as it keeps making money at the box office.

