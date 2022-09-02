Marvel’s Avengers Doing Giveaway for Anniversary

Believe it or not, it’s been two years since Marvel’s Avengers by Crystal Dynamics was released for console and PC. While we’ll get to the game and what it was later on, let’s celebrate the anniversary by talking about what it is going to do for players. Not surprisingly, with the anniversary, Crystal Dynamics has offered fans a bunch of gifts, and all they need to do is play the game. But what are the gifts that they are going to offer you? Why, a 7-Day Fragment Extractor, 7-Day Hero Catalyst, a special nameplate to celebrate two years of the game, and other nameplates that you might have missed previously.

These include nameplates that tie into some of the more recent Marvel Cinematic Universe properties in Thor Love and Thunder and Ms. Marvel. So if you’re a fan of those two things, you’ll want to get this. But wait, there’s more! Alongside all of this, you’ll find that Marvel’s Avengers is going to be offering a lot of things at a discount in the marketplace, such as getting 50% off certain outfits and emotes that you might not have wanted to purchase because of the high price before.

Still not enough for you? Well, some special in-game events will be happening that’ll keep your Avengers squad going for some time should you choose to partake in them. The only catch is that the present itself will only be available until September 15, so you’ll want to get them now before they’re gone.

Now, as for the game itself, while it has made strides to get better over the years, the title is forever going to be remembered for its rather disastrous launch and the sales that came from it. When the game was announced, many people hoped that it’d be the next evolution of the Batman Arkham titles or the Spider-Man game from Insomniac that came out just 2 years previous to its own launch. Yet, for whatever reason, that didn’t happen. In fact, the game got delayed quite a bit, and when it came out, the graphics weren’t truly up to snuff, the story was only decent, and the gameplay was not what fans were hoping for at all.

Add to that the marketplace and other things that turned gamers off and the game definitely didn’t live up to expectations. Especially sales expectations. To be fair, the game has bounced back a little in terms of the DLC, which has shown off some great characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, and The Mighty Thor, with Winter Soldier on the way. But it hasn’t been enough to redeem the game in full.

Still, if you are still playing the game for whatever reason, the present is there for you to snag.

Source: Twitter